This Week: Consumer borrowing, consumer price index, Delta Air Lines earnings

U.S. consumer borrowing, excluding mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, jumped by $23 billion in April from the previous month. The increase pushed total consumer credit to around $4.86 trillion. Economists expect consumer borrowing rose by $20.8 billion in May. The Federal Reserve releases its latest monthly tally of consumer borrowing Monday.

While inflation remains painfully high, it has been easing in recent months as the Federal Reserve has pressed its interest rate hiking campaign. Consumer prices rose just 4% in May from a year earlier, the lowest 12-month figure in over two years and well below April’s 4.9% annual increase. Economists project the index rose 3.1% in June from a year earlier, which would be the lowest annual increase since March 2021.