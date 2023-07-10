The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
CalAmp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

July 10, 2023 at 4:24 p.m. EDT

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) on Monday reported a loss of $4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, CalAmp said it expects revenue in the range of $67 million to $73 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.10. A year ago, they were trading at $4.31.

