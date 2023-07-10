CalAmp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) on Monday reported a loss of $4 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, CalAmp said it expects revenue in the range of $67 million to $73 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.10. A year ago, they were trading at $4.31.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAMP

Gift this article Gift Article