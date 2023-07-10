Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $22.6 million.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.
The personal and household products company posted revenue of $474.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463.3 million.
Helen of Troy expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $9 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion.
