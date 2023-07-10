How major US stock indexes fared Monday 7/10/2023

Stocks drifted higher on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 10.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,409.53.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209.52 points, or 0.6%, to 33,944.40.
The Nasdaq composite rose 24.77 points, or 0.2%, to 13,685.48.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 30.59 points, or 1.6%, to 1,895.25.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 570.03 points, or 14.8%.
The Dow is up 797.15 points, or 2.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,219 points, or 30.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 134.01 points, or 7.6%.