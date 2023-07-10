Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced July 7 that it would send cluster munitions to Ukraine, fulfilling a request that Kyiv calls crucial for its counteroffensive against Russia. Some of the world’s largest militaries, including those of the US, Russia and China, stock the weapons due to their effectiveness against massed formations of soldiers and tanks. But the move was highly controversial given that the munitions are banned by more than 100 countries because of the danger unexploded cluster bombs pose to civilians.

1. What is a cluster bomb?

Cluster munitions release tens or hundreds of explosive submunitions, sometimes called bomblets, that can kill indiscriminately over an area as wide as several football fields. They can be fired from the ground or sea or can be dropped from the air and disperse in flight before they hit the ground.

Advertisement

2. What did the US approve for Ukraine?

The US approved a package of military aid for Ukraine worth $800 million that includes the dual-purpose improved conventional munition (DPICM), a type of cluster bomb that can be fired from long-range artillery and rocket systems Ukraine already has. The term “dual purpose” refers to the weapon’s effectiveness against both personnel and armored vehicles or hard surfaces. Each DPICM contains tens or hundreds of bomblets about the size of a hand grenade. The bomblets can be designed to pierce armor or target people by exploding into tiny fragments.

3. Why does Ukraine want them?

Ukraine wants cluster munitions to more efficiently fight large numbers of entrenched Russian soldiers and formations of tanks and armored vehicles; killing or destroying them would otherwise require a large number of conventional warheads. Cluster munitions are designed to be effective against targets spread across a large area, which also means the accuracy of the delivery system is less important. Ukraine is running short of conventional artillery shells given the intensity of the fight with Russia. Biden said that US-provided cluster bombs would help Ukraine hold on until the US and other countries can ramp up production of conventional artillery shells later this year.

Advertisement

4. What’s the history of cluster bombs?

Cluster munitions were first used in the Second World War by Germany, which dropped SD-2 bombs on Grimsby in the UK, requiring an expensive and lengthy cleanup. They were used extensively in Vietnam by the US and in the Indo-China War between India and China. The UK used them against Argentine positions in 1982, and they were deployed in the first Gulf War, the wars in Chechnya, in the Eritrea-Ethiopia conflict, Kosovo in 1999, both the Russian and US invasions of Afghanistan, Cambodia, South Lebanon, Libya, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Russia has used cluster munitions extensively since invading Ukraine, the only country in the world where they are currently being used.

5. Who has them?

According to the Cluster Munition Coalition, an international civil society that monitors their usage, 16 countries still produce cluster munitions and have yet to commit to never producing them in the future. As of this year, 111 countries have signed and ratified the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans the use, production and stockpiling of cluster munitions. Russia, the US and Ukraine have not signed the convention.

Advertisement

6. Why are they controversial?

Cluster munitions are controversial because of the harm they pose to civilians, who may come across unexploded bomblets. A 2006 study by Handicap International found that 98% of recorded casualties were civilians and estimated that they caused at least 55,000 casualties among noncombatants since the 1960s. The fact that they inflict explosive damage across larger areas increases the likelihood that civilians might be hit, and unexploded bomblets can injure or kill civilians who discover them during and after conflicts. Submunitions are small and sometimes colorful, making them attractive for children to pick up. Because of the large number of bomblets that are dropped, even a small failure rate can leave dozens of potentially fatal explosives in the paths of civilians.

7. What does the convention say?

Advertisement

The convention prohibits countries that have ratified it from using, developing, producing, acquiring, stockpiling or retaining cluster munitions, or transferring them to other countries. It allows weapons with submunitions as long as they have fewer than 10 submunitions that weigh more than 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) and that have the ability to detect and engage single targets.

8. Why isn’t the US a member of the convention?

The US military considers cluster munitions to be an effective and efficient weapon, and it considers the risk of unexploded ordinance to be acceptable. A policy under then-President Barack Obama sought to eliminate US cluster munitions with a failure rate above 1%, but this policy was canceled under his successor, Donald Trump. The DPICM rounds that will be used in Ukraine were last used by the US in 2003 in the invasion of Iraq and have a failure rate of 3%.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article