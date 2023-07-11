WD-40, Payoneer Global rise; Viridian, Equitrans fall, Tuesday, 7/11/2023

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday.
Salesforce Inc., up $8.36 to $221.17.
The business software maker is reportedly planning to raise prices in August.
Payoneer Global Inc., up 16 cents to $4.99.
The financial technology company said it will cut about 9% of its workforce.
Viridian Therapeutics Inc., down $4.02 to $20.50.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a broad update on on a potential chronic thyroid eye disease treatment.
Equitrans Midstream Corp., down 44 cents to $8.75.
A federal judge halted construction of the the pipeline operator’s Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia’s Jefferson National Forest.
Microsoft Corp., up 64 cents to $332.47.
A federal judge has handed the software company a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard.
Halliburton Co., up $1.52 to $37.52.
The oilfield resources company gained ground along with rising prices for crude oil.