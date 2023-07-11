WD-40, Payoneer Global rise; Viridian, Equitrans fall, Tuesday, 7/11/2023

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., up 2 cents to $5.71. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The maker of supply chain management software reported solid fiscal first-quarter financial results. WD-40 Co., up $35.83 to $229.63. The maintenance and cleaning product company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Salesforce Inc., up $8.36 to $221.17.

The business software maker is reportedly planning to raise prices in August.

Payoneer Global Inc., up 16 cents to $4.99.

The financial technology company said it will cut about 9% of its workforce.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc., down $4.02 to $20.50.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a broad update on on a potential chronic thyroid eye disease treatment.

Equitrans Midstream Corp., down 44 cents to $8.75.

Advertisement

A federal judge halted construction of the the pipeline operator’s Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia’s Jefferson National Forest.

Microsoft Corp., up 64 cents to $332.47.

A federal judge has handed the software company a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard.

Halliburton Co., up $1.52 to $37.52.

The oilfield resources company gained ground along with rising prices for crude oil.

Gift this article Gift Article