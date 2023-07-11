US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven

DEARBORN, Mich. — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
Many reported a popping noise when they opened the door as a bracket begins to separate. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed.
Ford says it’s working with the agency to support the investigation.
NHTSA says the probe will determine whether the problem creates an unreasonable risk to highway safety. The agency could seek a recall.