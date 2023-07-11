Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Like most of America’s big cities, New York desperately needs more housing. Nassau County, directly adjacent to the city on Long Island, is perfectly situated to provide it. Why, then, do its residents so conspicuously refuse, holding development at a near standstill? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight From their perspective, they’re defending a way of life. What’s harder for them to see is that they’re also undermining it.

Long Island’s neighborhoods arose as places where working-class families could get a piece of the American dream: a single-family home on a plot of land, away from the big city’s noise and crowds yet within striking distance of its jobs and culture. People worked hard to become owners amid rising house prices, and to pay the ever-increasing taxes that support amenities such as schools and ballfields. They’ve invested a lot in the suburban ideal, and are naturally sensitive to anything that might disrupt it.

The vigilance is palpable in Cedarhurst, a community of about 7,000. Already troubled by inexorable trends, such as outsized mansions encroaching on older bungalows, longtime residents control what they can. The village hasn’t permitted a single significant multifamily development in more than four decades. Even a modest plan to build new apartments on a largely industrial site near the train station is mired in litigation. Opponents argue that Long Island as they know it simply can’t support more people. Even if it could, they didn’t come here to live in the Bronx.

True, the island suffers from congestion, as anyone who has experienced its parkways at rush hour can testify. But this is mostly a function of a development path chosen decades ago, when planners — notably Robert Moses — envisioned Long Island as a sprawling suburbia dominated by cars. If getting to work or going to the store requires driving, more people invariably means more traffic. Space goes to waste: Nassau County supports less population per square mile than the New Jersey suburbs to the west (which have been more amenable to multifamily development).

It doesn’t have to be so. Long Island has an extensive rail network, and the state is spending more than $17 billion to expand capacity and reduce travel times to Manhattan. If new residential projects were concentrated near train stations, businesses such as restaurants and grocery stores would follow, enabling people to walk instead of drive — and still leaving plenty of room for traditional suburban lifestyles. The added capacity could alleviate the metropolitan area’s housing crisis, while the newcomers’ spending could boost the local economy.

Patchogue, in neighboring Suffolk County, offers an encouraging model. From 2003 through 2017, the village undertook a revitalization that included more than 700 new apartments and condominiums near the downtown train station, along with the necessary investments in sewerage and other infrastructure. People moved in, businesses multiplied and — according to an evaluation in 2018 — the school district received millions more in incremental tax revenue than it spent on added students.

The alternative to such development is bleak. A dearth of housing is obliterating Long Island’s ability to sustain a working class. Residents’ own children can’t afford to live there, not to mention the teachers, hairdressers and others who provide local services. As of 2021, the average rent in Nassau County stood at 49% of the average pay in education, and 110% of average pay in personal care. In Cedarhurst, prime-aged workers are disappearing: Older folks already outnumber them, a situation that far exceeds nationwide trends.

The most affluent neighborhoods are also disproportionately White, reflecting a long history of discrimination — including deed restrictions and federal housing subsidies that explicitly excluded Black families in the mid-20th century. Resistance to development maintains this divide, locking people of color out of places where they could better realize their full potential.

Done right, more housing could benefit everyone. The next and final editorial in this series will explore how to nudge Long Island, and with it the whole country, in a more prosperous direction.

