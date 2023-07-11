Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jeremy Hunt warned that the reform package he unveiled on Monday wouldn’t be another “Big Bang” like the changes that spurred the City of London’s expansion in the 1980s. Evolution not revolution was the catchphrase. And in tackling an inefficient investment industry, the Chancellor of the Exchequer indeed has one foot on the gas and the other on the brake.

One piece of good news is the plan to relax the prohibition on investment-banking research being funded by trading commissions. The original ban on this “bundling” was well-intentioned: The idea was to make fund managers bear the cost of research content, given they use it, instead of passing it to the end investor. But the practical reality is this has hampered the independent research industry it was expected to boost. Unfortunately, the reforms come after many boutique firms have already sold up.

When it comes to the big problems facing UK capital markets, Hunt’s proposals are a mixed bag. The policy challenges are a fragmented pensions sector that shuns higher-returning assets and a London stock market that’s seen as a global backwater and an unattractive listing venue for fast-growing companies.

The chancellor is planning a potential “superfund” regime. He will consult on how the Pension Protection Fund, a lifeboat for the pensions of failing companies, and so-called defined-benefit pension plans (which pay a retirement income linked to the individual’s former salary) contribute to “productive investment.” This comes after the Tony Blair Institute, the think tank of the former prime minister, suggested the PPF could absorb DB plans more generally and use its scale to take bolder investment decisions than their trustees do today.

Another think tank, the Resolution Foundation, has likewise endorsed the creation of pension superfunds.

But Hunt has simultaneously set a “golden rule” to prioritize a strong and diversified gilt market, adding that these pension plans play an important supporting role here and thereby help to fund “vital public services.” That seems to contradict the issue that needs to be solved — the concentration of DB assets in UK government bonds. These pension plans already have a bias toward buying government debt because accounting rules incentivize them to do so.

Recall that pension funds loaded up on bonds even when their price was being pumped up by central banks’ quantitative easing after the financial crisis and during the pandemic. Some added leverage to boost returns — a strategy that blew up when UK bond prices collapsed after September’s budget.

The main thrust of Hunt’s pensions overhaul is really in the so-called defined-contribution pension sector (where the retiree’s pension is tied to the performance of their investment pot). He’s rightly incentivizing consolidation here. Fewer, larger funds would be able afford more professional investment expertise. Moreover, scale is a prerequisite to get access to the best investment opportunities in areas like private equity and infrastructure.

At the same time, a group of big UK long-term savings companies — the likes of Aviva Plc and Legal & General Group Plc — have agreed to a voluntary pact targeting 5% of their default funds being allocated to unlisted equities. Mercifully, there’ll be no injunction that these must go into domestic assets to boost the UK economy: Ultimate control of the investment strategy resides with the individual saver, as it should. You don’t need a “buy British” coercion to lead to greater investment in UK assets as a side effect.

The projected allocation could rise to £50 billion ($64.2 billion) by 2030 if others follow suit. This is fine as far as it goes. But given the pension industry overall controls £2.5 trillion of assets, it’s something of a sideshow. If only Hunt’s enthusiasm for shaking up the pension sector showed an equal appetite for change across the board.

