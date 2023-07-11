Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Now that a US judge has given a green light to the biggest-ever deal in the world of gaming, several governmental hurdles remain. The US Federal Trade Commission, having lost a round in court, could still pursue an administrative antitrust challenge to Microsoft Corp.’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. Microsoft remains mired in a fight with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority as well, but all parties agreed to delay litigation after the US court decision. The companies must make choices about whether to stick with their July 18 deal closure deadline while facing the risk that unresolved regulatory actions may not conclude favorably.

1. Why such concern about the deal?

The FTC sued Microsoft last December, alleging that the acquisition would choke off competition in the online gaming market, which mints billions of dollars per year. The agency argued that combining Microsoft, maker of Xbox game consoles, with one of the largest gaming companies — Activision’s titles include the massively popular Call of Duty shooting game — could give it an unfair advantage over rivals. (Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has promised to keep Call of Duty on Sony Corp.’s PlayStation console.)

2. How much of a threat does the FTC pose to the deal?

Having lost in court, the FTC may no longer be the top concern for Microsoft and Activision. That’s because while FTC Chair Lina Khan has emerged as the most aggressive US trustbuster in decades, she’s also shown restraint in the face of defeat: After losing a bid to enjoin an acquisition by Meta Platforms Inc. earlier this year, it abandoned an enforcement action alleging the deal was anticompetitive. If the agency does decide to forge ahead with its challenge to Microsoft-Activision, an administrative trial is set for Aug. 2, with a decision unlikely until later this year.

3. What about the UK antitrust case?

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts have said objections to the deal raised by Britain’s antitrust watchdog are a bigger hurdle for Microsoft than the FTC challenge. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) vetoed the deal in April, arguing the merger could result in higher prices, fewer choices and less innovation for UK gamers. Microsoft appealed but shortly after Tuesday’s ruling, all parties agreed to delay litigation.

“We stand ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address the concerns set out in our final report,” a spokesperson from the Competition and Markets Authority said.

The CAT’s power is limited to assessing the legality of the decision rather than the substance of the case, and the CMA has never overturned a decision sent back by the CAT for another look.

4. How do these challenges affect the closing of the deal?

Microsoft has strong incentive to close the deal before July 18 to avoid paying a $3 billion breakup fee to Activision. Such steep fees are common in big deals that are likely to face regulatory roadblocks. The companies would have to maintain separate operations in the UK if the deal closes before the CMA appeal is resolved. There’s also a potential downside to closing the deal before it has cleared regulatory scrutiny: Biotech company Illumina Inc. closed its $7.1 billion merger with cancer test provider Grail in 2021 while US and EU investigations were still active. But the EU Competition Commission later threatened Illumina with a fine of up to 10% of its worldwide revenue for acting too hastily and ultimately vetoed the deal. Illumina is appealing in both the EU case and against the FTC.

5. Is there flexibility in the deal deadline?

Microsoft and Activision could extend the closure date to let the CMA appeals process play out in the UK. This isn’t uncommon. VMware Inc. said in May it was agreeing to a three-month extension on the deadline for its takeover by Broadcom Inc. as the $61 billion deal faced scrutiny from both the EU and the UK. Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick said during the US hearing in the FTC case that the company would be forced to abandon the deal if the preliminary injunction was granted, which would let Activision would walk away with the breakup fee.

