If Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was supposed to weaken the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and stop its eastward expansion — one rationalization offered by President Vladimir Putin — it backfired. Rather than exploit tensions within the alliance, Russia’s war strengthened and enlarged it. Finland, Russia’s direct neighbor, joined NATO in April, and Sweden is next in line. Ukraine, too, is pressing for admission even as it continues to fight Russian troops within its borders.

1. What’s happening with Ukraine’s bid to join NATO?

Ukraine first applied in 2008 just before a summit in Bucharest, at which NATO said it and Georgia could join, but didn’t set a date. Last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy formally asked NATO to make good on its pledge. Some NATO members, including Poland and Baltic states Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, have been pushing for progress on the application. France appears to have come around to the idea of at least giving Ukraine a road map, outlining stages and progressions, but Germany has been more cautious about discussing the matter. One big issue: If Ukraine is a member, Article 5 of the NATO Treaty could draw allies into the ongoing war, since it states that an attack on one NATO member “shall be considered an attack against them all.” Short of granting membership in the near term, some in NATO are looking at offering security guarantees — in the form of long-term financial and military support — to bolster Ukraine’s defenses and prevent Russia from attacking again once the current war ends. Those measures could also facilitate Ukraine’s membership process when the time is right.

2. How many countries are in NATO?

Finland’s admission increased membership to 31 nations, up from 12 at NATO’s founding in 1949. The growth is a reflection of NATO’S evolution from a bulwark against Soviet attack during the Cold War to a broad partnership between North America and Europe based on shared political and economic values.

3. What does it take to join?

NATO countries have to be unanimous in welcoming a new member. Approval is pretty much a political decision, though NATO does spell out criteria that prospective new members should meet. These include a functioning democracy based on a market economy, fair treatment of minority populations and a commitment to resolve conflicts peacefully. The applicant needs to have an ability and willingness to make a military contribution to NATO operations — all points that helped fast-track the process for Finland and Sweden, which have for years trained with the alliance and have modern, NATO-standard weapons and equipment. NATO has also made clear that having “unresolved external territorial disputes” weighs against being admitted, a consideration that gives Putin an edge, since Russian forces occupy internationally recognized parts of Georgia and Ukraine.

4. Why was Sweden’s application delayed?

Both Finland and Sweden had expected little resistance to their sudden requests to join the alliance when they announced them in May 2022. But Turkey — which, like all NATO members, can veto the addition of a new member — raised concerns over their relationships with Kurdish groups perceived as terrorists by Turkish officials. Finland was able to overcome Ankara’s concerns relatively quickly. But negotiations over Sweden’s application dragged on for months. The Swedish government lifted a ban on arms sales to Turkey and amended its anti-terrorism law, which entered into force on June 1. Still, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held out on approval, only agreeing to support Sweden’s bid on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July. At the same meeting, the US pledged to “move forward” with Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, according to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Separately, the European Union agreed to speed up long-running membership negotiations with Turkey, including on upgrading the existing customs union and on visa liberalization for Turkish citizens, according to a Turkish official. NATO member Hungary, the only other holdout, had said it would back Sweden’s bid once Turkey did.

5. Who else has applied?

Georgia remains hopeful it can join but faces a similar problem to Ukraine’s: Russian forces currently occupy Abkhazia and South Ossetia, internationally recognized parts of the country. Bosnia-Herzegovina has also applied, but domestic divisions make its prospects low in the near future.

6. What is Russia’s concern?

Putin and his government see NATO expanding into what it considers its sphere of influence, which diminished after the Cold War, and which Putin aims to restore. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, three former Soviet republics, are now NATO members. Citing its own security, Russia insists that NATO must never let more ex-Soviet states, such as Ukraine and Georgia, join. Russia also rejects NATO’s claims that it’s a defensive alliance, accusing the bloc of seeking to contain Moscow and sowing instability with interventions in places like the Middle East and the Balkans. After Finland joined the alliance, the Kremlin said NATO’s expansion is “an encroachment on our security” and added that “we will take countermeasures,” without specifying what those would be.

7. What does NATO say?

NATO says its “open door policy” on enlargement has helped increase stability and prosperity in Europe. Its role since the collapse of the Soviet Union has expanded to include bombing Serb forces during the Bosnia and Kosovo wars of the 1990s, enforcing an arms embargo on Libya in 2011, helping Europe deal with an influx of Middle Eastern refugees that began in 2015, stepping up cyber defense — and, since 2014, deploying multinational battle groups in eastern Europe in response to Russia’s encroachment in Ukraine. NATO is also trying to define its role in addressing China’s expanding influence. A 2019 summit expanded NATO’s remit to make outer space an “operational domain” along with air, land, sea and cyberspace.

