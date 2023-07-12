Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With the two largest armies in NATO, the US and Turkey have good reason to maintain their seven-decade alliance. But ties have been strained by Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile-defense system and US support for a Syrian Kurdish militia that Turkey views as a mortal threat, among other disputes. Nowhere is the mutual mistrust more apparent than in Turkey’s frustrated effort to buy US-made combat jets. US lawmakers had made it clear they wouldn’t sign off on a sale of F-16 fighters unless Turkey agreed to let Sweden join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Now that it has, a path to better ties may be in sight.

1. What does Turkey want?

Turkey has been trying since 2021 to buy 40 new Lockheed Martin Corp. F-16s and 80 kits to modernize its existing fighter fleet. It hopes to eventually develop its own jets but meantime is overdue to retire its F-4 jets and wants to upgrade its F-16s as a stopgap measure. The F-16s would help Turkey out of a bind after the US blocked it from buying Lockheed’s most advanced fighter, the F-35, in response to Turkey’s decision to acquire the S-400 missile-defense system made by Russia. The US worried that the S-400 could be used to collect intelligence on the stealth capabilities of the F-35. Beyond that, the US has been keen to prevent its allies from engaging with Russia’s defense sector.

2. What’s changed?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed in July to drop his opposition to Sweden joining NATO, allowing the military alliance, convening in a summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, to present a more united front against Russian aggression in Ukraine. At the same meeting, the US pledged to “move forward” with Turkey’s request to purchase the F-16s, according to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. US officials have previously denied that an F-16 deal was contingent on Turkey changing its tune on Sweden’s NATO accession. But Congress must approve significant US arms sales to foreign allies, and a bipartisan group of senators had told President Joe Biden earlier in 2023 that lawmakers shouldn’t consider an F-16 sale until Turkey ratifies Sweden’s membership in NATO.

3. So is this a new chapter for US-Turkish ties?

If Turkey gets the F-16s, it will help, up to a point. Since 2019, when Turkey took delivery of the S-400s, the US has barred the country’s top defense procurement agency from US financial institutions, military hardware and technology. New export licenses to transfer American goods or technology to the agency also remain banned. The US has long demanded that Ankara get rid of the S-400s, to no avail. Another bone of contention is the US arming and training of Kurdish forces in Syria. Turkey regards them as terrorists and a threat to its unity as they are directly affiliated with the separatist Kurdish group the PKK, which is waging a war for autonomy in Turkey’s southeast. Among other disputes:

• The US and other allies are demanding the release of Osman Kavala, a 65-year-old Turkish businessman and philanthropist who was jailed on charges of conspiring to overthrow Erdogan’s government.

• The US has refused to extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in exile in Pennsylvania whom Erdogan accuses of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup.

• An ongoing US trial of Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank on criminal charges that it helped Iran evade economic sanctions is another obstacle to better ties.

• Turkey is irritated that the US backs its rivals in a natural gas dispute with Cyprus and in other regional conflicts.

4. What’s Turkey’s position on the S-400?

Turkey bought the missile defense system after dropping talks for a comparable US product, the Patriot, because of Washington’s refusal to share technology. It has refused to stop using the S-400 and even plans to go further. Turkey has been negotiating a transfer of the S-400 technology from Russia as well as a potential second purchase of missile batteries to be produced locally, part of efforts to enhance its status as a regional power. Turkey also says it is committed to NATO and that the F-16s would enhance the alliance’s security.

5. What leverage does Turkey have over the US?

Having served as a bulwark against Russia during the Cold War, Turkish officials believe they still have valuable bargaining chips. The country hosts American nuclear warheads at its Incirlik air base and military installations used by the US to spy on Russia. Officials see the country as the only barrier to keeping millions of refugees, most of them Syrians, from flooding into European countries with which the US has close ties. More recently, the Ukraine conflict has enhanced Turkey’s role in regional affairs. It has supplied armed drones and munitions to Ukraine, but refused to join sanctions against Russia and sought to broker peace between the warring sides. Disruption to exports of grain from Ukraine via the Black Sea and the Mediterranean also highlighted Turkey’s strategic importance.

