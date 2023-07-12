AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LATHAM, N.Y. — LATHAM, N.Y. — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $91.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $52.4 million, or $1.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $338.8 million.

AngioDynamics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 34 cents per share to a loss of 28 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $328 million to $333 million.

AngioDynamics shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 50% in the last 12 months.

