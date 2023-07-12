MillerKnoll: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. — ZEELAND, Mich. — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $100,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The furniture maker posted revenue of $956.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $42.1 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.09 billion.
For the current quarter ending in August, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 24 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $880 million to $920 million for the fiscal first quarter.
