Missing a small part on a landing gear, FedEx pilots were forced to make an emergency landing

WASHINGTON — Federal safety officials said Wednesday they were unable to determine why a pin in a landing gear of a FedEx plane came loose during a 2020 flight, disabling the gear and forcing pilots to make an emergency landing.
The NTSB said the mechanic who last worked on the brake assembly a month before the incident did not recall anything unusual about the job.
Sparks flew when the cargo plane made a pre-dawn landing at Los Angeles International Airport. The three-year-old Boeing 767 came to rest on the engine housing under its left wing because the landing gear on that side never extended.
The two pilots used a rope to escape the cockpit after getting an engine-fire warning — the plane was not required to have evacuation slides because of an exemption granted to FedEx by the Federal Aviation Administration. The co-pilot lost his grip on the rope and fell to the runway, suffering a fractured heel.