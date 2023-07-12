How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/12/2023

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after a report showed inflation cooled a bit more than expected last month. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Wednesday.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 32.90 points, or 0.7%, to 4,472.16.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.01 points, or 0.3%, to 34,347.43.
The Nasdaq composite rose 158.26 points, or 1.2%, to 13,918.96.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.02 points, or 1%, to 1,933.38.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 73.21 points, or 1.7%.
The Dow is up 612.55 points, or 1.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 258.25 points, or 1.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 68.71 points, or 3.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 632.66 points, or 16.5%.
The Dow is up 1,200.18 points, or 3.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,452.48 points, or 33%.
The Russell 2000 is up 172.13 points, or 9.8%.