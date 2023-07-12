Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Institute for Fiscal Studies’ latest Living Standards and Inequality report demonstrates very clearly the perils of forced early retirement. As has become clear, many of those in the 50-to-70 age bracket who left the workforce at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic did so involuntarily — and they’re playing little, if any, golf.

Data from the Office for National Statistics confirms the involuntary nature of this economic inactivity and sheds light on the reasons. The majority of those leaving the workforce at that time did so not to enjoy the fruits of their labor, as many had supposed, but because they were either sick or disabled or caring for someone who was. As a direct consequence, almost half of those in the UK forced into early retirement in 2020-2021 are now experiencing what economists describe as “relative poverty.” This refers to households where income is below 60% of the median.

This is an extraordinary proportion given that typically 30% of those aged 50 to 70 live in such relative poverty. Even the 2021-2022 cohort is suffering less with the relative poverty rate dropping back to below 40%. In other words, those who left the workforce at the peak of the pandemic are far more likely to have done so for medical or caring reasons and consequently are much worse off than those who retired earlier and even those who quit just one year later.

These are challenging circumstances, but there are still things retirees and older workers can do to help alleviate the situation — chiefly, claiming the benefits you are entitled to.

Being at or near the state retirement age (currently 66) is a huge advantage, even more so if you live with someone. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) has estimated that the minimum income a pensioner requires to survive is £12,800 ($16,500), which is above the state pension of a maximum of £10,600. However, for a couple living together (they could be married, cohabiting or simply friends sharing) the minimum income is only £19,900, which is less than the £21,200 they could receive from the state pension.

The problem, of course, comes if you aren’t on track for a full state pension. The solution isn’t always to top up by making additional voluntary contributions. While this is usually excellent value, it’s still money out of the door. If you have little or no income beyond the state pension, a better option is almost certainly to claim Pension Credit.

This is one of the most under-claimed benefits available. Indeed the take-up is so low that in June the Pensions Minister Laura Trott urged people in need to apply. She will be launching a campaign this summer to encourage people to do so. Government figures suggest that 850,000 eligible households are failing to claim the benefit, which is worth an average of £3,500 a year.

Claiming Pensions Credit usually opens the door to further forms of financial support, such as help with council tax, heating and the cost-of-living payments, a temporary benefit worth £300 a quarter. So it’s really important that you claim if you are struggling on a low income.

Those below the state retirement age (SRA), which is currently 66, also have a number of options, especially if they have been forced into retirement by medical conditions.

Attendance Allowance isn’t means tested, so consider claiming it even if you have a greater income than the minimum. This applies to everyone and can be vital if you are struggling to pay for care home fees. If you need medical care day and night, the allowance is worth £101.75 a week. The government’s website can help with this and also highlights the myriad of other benefits you may be eligible for. As ever, most have to be claimed and are not applied automatically.

Universal Credit is vital source of income for people either unable to work or to find work. Claiming UC also leads to automatic, free National Insurance credits. The problem for many older people is that it’s easy to become ineligible for Pension Credit due to having assets over the qualifying threshold. Benefits are reduced beyond £6,000 and are withdrawn altogether at £16,000.

Even if you fail the asset test, you can still apply for the free National Insurance credits.

Older workers seeking to re-enter the workforce after illness and/or redundancy face significant barriers. Redundancies tend to disproportionately target older workers, while medical issues are three times as likely to force a low-income older worker from the labor market as those of a similar age on the highest incomes, according to the charity turn2us. The charity highlights all the schemes available that can help older people back into work in both a practical and financial sense.

If you have debts, this is something that needs to be tackled without delay. With little meaningful income, it’s not so much a case of coming up with a plan to repay your loans, as reaching arrangements with your creditors. Charities such as StepChange or Citizens Advice perform a vital service here to advise and advocate on your behalf.

None of this is easy, but these strategies do work. In noting that pensioner poverty has fallen by up to two-thirds since peaking in the 1980s, the Resolution Foundation particularly highlighted the role played by the introduction of Pension Credit in the 2000s. Often the help is there, but people don’t know where to find it.

Stuart Trow is co-host of “Money, Money, Money” on Switch Radio and author of “The Bluffer’s Guide to Economics.” Previously, he was a strategist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

