Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Joe Biden is touting his economic program as “Bidenomics” and emphasizing those policies as a key part of his reelection campaign. But while the economy is doing reasonably well, Biden’s polling on economic policy remains stubbornly low. Nevertheless, it still makes sense for an incumbent president to play up anything that’s even plausibly an economic success.

Presidential spin certainly can’t change perceptions of the economy in any direct way. In 2008, George W. Bush tried to convince voters that the recession that began in late 2007 wasn’t happening. His plan was a flop even before things turned much worse later in the year. Bush’s approval rating was already down to around 30%, even before the more severe financial crisis hit. Last year, Biden’s initial spin that inflation was “transitory” convinced no one. Voters don’t like bad times and there’s not much any president can do about it.

So why bother? Normally, partisan rhetoric cancels itself out. Republicans say one thing, Democrats say the opposite and people go back to thinking whatever they originally thought. But when everyone speaking up agrees — the most notable example is the rally-around-the-flag effect after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks— it creates a one-way information flow that can actually move public opinion.

Advertisement

The goal isn’t so much whether Biden can convince people that the economy is good. It’s whether he can successfully counter Republicans who will spend the next year bashing the economy and blaming him for it.(1)

It’s natural, then, for the president to become the Optimist-in-Chief and the out party to interpret everything as badly as they can. That’s where Biden finds himself now, with still-elevated but moderating inflation, strong job growth and plenty of mixed signals in other economic indicators. So it makes sense to not only talk about specific popular things he’s done, but to bundle them together as a form of credit-taking for an economy which, in his formulation, is worth taking credit for.

Look, if inflation surges again, or a recession actually arrives, Biden is going to be damaged. But if growth and a strong jobs market continue through the election while inflation continues to recede, Biden should push as hard as he can to convince people to accept that good times have arrived. After all, there’s often a perception gap between when things turn for the better and when people believe things have improved, a gap that may have cost George H.W. Bush the presidency in 1992, and which Democrats suffered for in 1994 and 2010.

Advertisement

Which raises one more point. Democrats seemingly did not suffer from awful perceptions of the economy in the 2022 midterms, raising the question of whether the economy no longer plays a central role in elections. Indeed, as Michael A. Cohen points out, recent work by political scientists points to the economy’s diminished importance in elections.

Perhaps. There have always been strong partisans who interpret everything — including economic performance — through that partisan bias, always believing things are great when their candidate is in office and terrible otherwise (or at least crediting their party for anything good, whether in office or not). There are a lot more of those strong partisans now than was the case 50 years ago, and their biases are easier to hold given the growth of party-aligned media. As a result, we’re not likely to see massive reelection landslides riding on the strength of a strong economy as was the case for Lyndon Johnson in 1964, Richard Nixon in 1972, and Ronald Reagan in 1984.

And of course the economy has never been the only important factor, and what’s happened in the last few elections may well have more to do with Trump’s historically unusual personal unpopularity and its effects on the Republican vote than anything else. Trump’s approval rates as president were unusually resistant to perceptions of the economy. He’s the only president to have an approval rating below 50% throughout his term despite generally good economic news for the first three years he was in office.(2)

Advertisement

But as long as marginal voters still react to the economy, either by switching their votes or by changing their turnout patterns, the economy remains an important factor in election results. Most election cycles in the last 20 years are consistent with that, as are most presidential approval numbers.

Indeed, when perceptions of the economy finally started improving in Barack Obama’s final year in office, he saw his approval rating improve to 55% percent from about 45%. All of this suggests that Biden’s poor approval numbers over the last 18 months are mostly caused by a (perceived at least) poor economy and that if people believe good times have returned they’ll resume interpreting Biden’s traits positively, just as they did when he was popular in his first six months in office.

That Trump may well be on the ballot in 2024 may well save the Democrats, even if people still think the economy stinks. But the Obama example suggests that there’s still plenty of time for things to turn around for Biden anyway, if the economy strengthens and people’s perceptions catch up to that reality. So, given that he has a very large megaphone, he might as well use it as best he can.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Harassing Good Samaritans Is On Brand for GOP: Francis Wilkinson

•

Target’s Diversity Efforts Are Rankling Conservatives Again: Leticia Miranda

•

What’s the Future of Gay Rights? More Lawsuits: Noah Feldman

(1) There are real limits to all of this. Politicians care about their reputations, and don’t want to be perceived as ridiculous. Bush was willing to argue that things were just fine in early 2008, but by the end of the year he gave that up. Biden stopped talking about transitory inflation when prices were rising at the fastest rate in decades, switching instead to talking about what he would do about it - although as with most presidents in such circumstances it mainly consisted of doing the same things but branding them as anti-inflation measures.

(2) Trump did improve from an early low below 40% to eventually reach a somewhat higher plateau; it’s certainly possible that with a less robust economy he would have been quite a bit more unpopular; after all, while he was never popular, he never reached the low points that Harry Truman, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, and George W. Bush all hit. Perhaps that’s because stronger partisanship rescued him, but it’s just as likely that the good economy up until the pandemic was saving him from much worse numbers.

Advertisement

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article