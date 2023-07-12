Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

National elections in Spain this month won’t heal the political, legal and social fissures unresolved since the end of Spain’s Fascist era in the 1970s. In fact, the July 23 ballot looks set to reignite separatist tensions that have bubbled beneath the surface in recent years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Both the conservative Popular Party, which is leading in polls, and hard right Vox, which may well end up PP’s governing partners, are campaigning to suppress independence sentiment both in Catalonia and the far north Basque country. The Socialist-led coalition is still trying to prosecute Carles Puigdemont, who fled in 2017 after a fruitless independence referendum in Catalonia.

The sediment being stirred up from the bloody decades under Francisco Franco’s rule could evolve into a bitter political mix. “You can see there are two Spains again. They are resurfacing. We’ve discovered historical legacies persist,” says Ana Sofia Cardenal Izquierdo, a lecturer in law and political science at the Open University of Catalonia. Cardenal tells me she believes Spain has become a highly polarized country where traditional conservatives, have set themselves against what they consider to be “an anti-Spain of socialists, communists and anarchists.”

A current poll of polls suggest the conservative PP party will emerge victorious from the vote, but may be forced to lean on the far-right Vox party to govern. PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo has made cracking down on advocates of independence part of his manifesto. On July 4, in a list of campaign pledges, he included re-establishing the crime of sedition, a direct threat to Puigdemont. Sedition charges against him were dropped earlier this year after the Socialist government of Pedro Sanchez removed the crime from the penal code — an olive branch to the Calatalans after the disputed referendum.

The antipathy is set to be further inflamed if PP is indeed forced to govern with the support of Vox. Toni Roldan Mones, director of EsadeEcPol, the centre for economic policy at Esade, a business school in Barcelona, predicts that in a government in which Vox gets ministries, there will be “a pro-independence backlash, or increasingly tensions in both regions, Catalonia and the Basque, and some people who have moved out of the pro-independent vote camp would probably come back.”

Some European politicians I’ve spoken to in recent days find more troubling rumblings of discontent from the Basque country , the rocky region running up to the Pyrenees mountains and into southern France whose ancestors are considered among the oldest inhabitants of Europe. Local elections in May saw a surge in support for the independence party, EH Bildu; the political group born out of the separatist terrorist group ETA, who put down their arms in 2011 after a four-decade violent struggle that killed 829 people. Young voters were behind the revival. Between the far-left EH Bildu and the more moderate pro-independence party PNV, the independence movement in the Basque region now has a broad base across the political spectrum.

It’s a reminder that alongside the return of hard-right political parties across Europe, other historic fissures are reopening too. Belfast and Edinburgh are closely watching the outcome of the vote in Spain. Jonathan Parker, politics lecturer at Glasgow University, notes independence demands in Spain have parallels in the cracks in the UK. Parker compares policy tensions between London and Edinburgh, such as Downing Street’s veto of Scottish plans on gender identity, to Madrid’s imposition of more hours of lessons in Castilian Spanish lessons on Catalan schoolchildren. Meanwhile, in the Basque Country, the rehabilitation of individuals found responsible for some of the ETA killings as EH Bildu politicians has echoes of the presence in Ireland’s Sinn Fein of senior Irish Republican Army personnel, Parker argues.

None of this is good for Spain. Political risk and regional tensions are unwelcome headwinds for an economy that is already sharply slowing from its post-Covid surge. Political bickering could slow the flow of post-pandemic funds. Crucial pension reform is also on Spain’s horizon, which demands government cohesion, and so too does managing the energy transition. What’s more, Spain can ill afford to put off foreigners. Investment of financial and human capital is vital. Spain needs some 1 million immigrants each year for the next couple of decades, according to some estimates. The lurch of extreme views from the right and left into the mainstream could deter an influx of talent.

“We live on a volcano,” Manuel Azana Diaz, who was overthrown by Franco, commented in the late 1930s. For Spain’s upcoming national elections that phrase seems, strangely, apt again.

