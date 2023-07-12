Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Just a week after the Supreme Court ruling to ban affirmative action in college admissions, Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas urged Target Corp. to end its efforts to racially diversify its workforce and vendor network. He called the Minneapolis-based company’s programs “discriminatory” and threatened “significant and likely costly litigation” should Target fail to change its ways. The step from college admissions to corporate employment is not a big one. As my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Noah Feldman wrote, the high court’s conservative justices have made it pretty clear that using race as a factor in hiring decisions isn’t a practice they’ll condone.

Whatever side you fall on with this issue, you can’t dispute that retail relies on workers of color, and attempts by lawmakers such as Cotton to end practices to attract those workers would leave stores even more desperate than they already are to find employees while further limiting one of the few career paths available to people of color. People of color make up a disproportionate number of retail workers compared with their overall size of the US population. Blacks alone accounted for more than 12% of the industry’s workforce in 2018, compared with 11% of the total population, while Latinos are almost 19% of retail workers but some 18% of the population, according to a Census Bureau report using the most recent figures from the American Community Survey.

Occupational segregation begins well before anyone applies for a retail job. But much of the racial segregation between professional and service industries stems from lower rates of advanced degrees across communities of color, which dramatically limits job prospects. Retail is one of the few sectors where those without higher education can earn a consistent income and access health benefits. Cutting back on diversity programs will make retail work even more challenging than it already is by further squeezing the thin representation of people of color in the upper echelons of management.

Like many companies, including Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., Target announced ambitious goals to diversify its corporate and management teams in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police in 2020. Target promised at the time to increase its representation of Black team members by 20% over the following three years through improved hiring, mentorship and retention programs. But its most recent 2021 figures show it’s been a slow go, increasing only from 15% to 16%.

Diversity all along the corporate hierarchy is critical to worker retention and career advancement, especially among people of color. A 2011 study published in the Journal of Human Resources found that retail workers managed by someone of the same race are less likely to quit or be fired. And it’s much harder to stick with a job as a person of color when your manager may not be able to identify with your race-related issues or understand the specific challenges you may face in advancing. As it turns out, all retail workers want the opportunity to advance.

Any effort to retain workers could pay off given the types of risks that come with working in retail. Just recall the early days of public masking policies that put retail workers at the frontlines of enforcing public health precautions and in direct contact with anti-maskers that sometimes led to assaulting employees who were only enforcing corporate rules. Beyond the challenges of working in retail during a pandemic, employees are often required to work on their feet for hours at a time or lift heavy items that risk injury. Indeed, the retail industry has seen an 18% increase in injuries or illness between 2020 and 2021, the largest surge of any sector tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Given the average retail worker earns about $16.70 an hour and a cashier about $13.81, the pay and basic health benefits often fails to outweigh the physical costs.

If they don’t see a chance for career advancement, retail workers of color are likely to leave the industry. That’s a problem for retailers at a time when companies need workers who can operate in an increasingly tech-reliant industry. Workers are already leaving the industry in droves and their responsibilities are being replaced by robots. For Target and other retailers, automating tasks such as self-checkout helps to save on labor costs and makes up for those workers who have left the industry. But even so, corporate executives from Walmart to Home Depot Inc. say automation can only accomplish so much in retail and can’t replace people-focused customer service.

It’s not the responsibility of any one company to fix systematic discrimination against people of color in the workforce. But conservatives have focused their outrage on Target for its progressive policies, even as dozens of other companies have made similar diversity commitments. Target fumbled its response to the backlash against its Pride collection last month. It has an opportunity to correct those mistakes in defending its diversity programs. Here’s hoping other retailers step up and defend their rival for the good of the industry.

