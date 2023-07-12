Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The presidential election in Mexico is still almost a year off, but until recently it already looked like a done deal: Morena, the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, would win easily. The opposition had a hard time even making the evening news; its potential candidates reeking of the elitist and corrupt political past that López Obrador beat handily in 2018. The only question left to resolve, it seemed, was who would be Morena’s candidate.

Two weeks ago, however, the election campaign unexpectedly became a competitive race. Xóchitl Gálvez, a newbie senator from the National Action Party or PAN, the largest in the opposition coalition, threw her hat into the ring and confronted the president and his party with the kind of rival he had not yet seen: somebody with a shot at winning.

“We had never seen a public figure surge so fast,” said political scientist Jesús Silva Hérzog Márquez. “Unlike what we saw just a few weeks ago, there is a feeling that we will have a disputed election.” Lorena Becerra, who heads polls at the Reforma daily in Mexico City, suggested, “the floor is leveling.”

New to the race, Gálvez only placed third among the potential opposition candidates in late June — at 17%, according to a poll by Grupo de Economistas y Asociados and Investigaciones Sociales Aplicadas. But a poll in early July by newspaper El Financiero saw her approval rating jump ten points to 34%, the highest among opposition hopefuls.

“I have the numbers,” Gálvez told me in a conversation over mineral water at a Mexico City hotel, a couple of weeks before she announced her decision to run. “I am the best-positioned person in the opposition.”

She’s looking good so far, quickly burrowing under the president’s skin. She showed up to the Senate dressed as a dinosaur to protest his attempts to change election laws. She chained herself to the Senate furniture to protest the hobbling of the freedom of information agency. She taunted the president over allegations of corruption against his eldest son and called him a misogynist “who is afraid of an intelligent woman.”

Barred from attending López Obrador’s morning press conference, she milked her expulsion for all it was worth. “President, don’t chicken out,” she provoked. AMLO, as the president is known, took the bait, mentioning her in his routine “mañanera” press conference almost every morning for days. Gálvez, characteristically, thanked the president for running her campaign.

These are early days. Under Mexican electoral law, in fact, they are too early: Nobody should be campaigning yet. But the “consultation process” Morena initiated last month to choose between its hopefuls opened the door to political billboards and de facto campaign tours.

Gálvez could yet flame out. Although her prankster tactics are entertaining, they could backfire in a country used to serious, dour leaders. What’s more, whoever becomes Morena’s candidate will benefit from the president’s rock-solid popularity and the broader support of the state apparatus. And she is vulnerable to the charge that she is backed enthusiastically by a reviled corporate aristocracy.

Just to become the opposition candidate, Gálvez must first beat the establishment: veteran PAN leader Santiago Creel and Enrique de la Madrid, the son of the 1980s president from the Revolutionary Institutional Party or PRI. Both have significantly more government experience.

And yet she is the more formidable foe. Unlike her lofty rivals, this woman of Otomí indigenous roots, who sold jello on the street in high school and arrived in Mexico City looking for a job at age 16 from the impoverished Mezquital Valley, could beat López Obrador at the identity game he plays so well. “AMLO can’t tell me that I’m fifi,” she said, using the slang deployed by the president to mock the upper crust.

She is relatively new to electoral politics — not a party apparatchik. So she is immune to the image so often invoked by the president of a blue-blooded, aloof opposition representing a white, European elite that is uninterested in the fate of the poor, the indigenous and the mestizo who make up the real Mexico.

Her profile looks competitive against that of the top Morena candidates. Former Mexico City mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, widely believed to be AMLO’s favorite, is White, Jewish and a member of Mexico’s urban intellectual elite with a foreign Ph.D. Gálvez also looks way more “of the people” than does the patrician former foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard.

“She has a profile that allows her to fight for the social agenda, which Morena believes it has a monopoly over,” said Becerra. Jorge Castañeda, a former foreign minister who is a leading foe of the president, argues that with Gálvez entering the race, the identitarian politics that AMLO has deployed to taint his upper crust rivals is “boomeranging on him.”

Gálvez, moreover, has an extra edge. Having risen from poverty, earned an engineering degree and launched a business, her candidacy embodies opportunity — and offers a telling contrast with a president who disapproves of the “aspirational” middle class. “I say that if you don’t have aspirations you don’t have a motor to propel you,” Gálvez said.

The way she puts it, she supports AMLO’s social assistance programs — notably his transfers to the elderly, the backbone of his social policy. But she demands more: security, access to medicines and healthcare services, an education that includes basic skills that will lead to better paid jobs. The government must provide a shot at opportunity, she says. Money isn’t enough.

However the election goes next year, the emergence of Gálvez as a candidate is good news for Mexico. Her presence in the race should broaden the policy debate beyond two Morena stalwarts who will struggle to say anything critical of López Obrador or his policy choices.

Most importantly, unlike the other hopefuls in the opposition vying for the nomination, Gálvez’s candidacy can plausibly be portrayed as a vision of the future, rather than a return to that past governed by the PAN and the PRI, which so many Mexicans hope will never return.

Previous governments, she agrees, didn’t understand Mexico’s deep poverty and didn’t pay enough attention to its vast inequality. They failed to address corruption. They allied with a business class that hired workers off the books and paid dirt wages. This, Gálvez said, “offered fertile ground for people to go with a man who offered them hope.”

She must offer something different. When I asked in early June whether the opposition could win today, she answered “No.” First, she said, “we need to do a mea culpa for all that we didn’t do right.”

