Whether you’re a lifelong Diet Coke consumer or you’ve recently chewed sugar-free gum or eaten low-fat yogurt, chances are you’ve consumed aspartame.
Is aspartame in your favorite food? Check this list.
To help consumers find out what foods contain aspartame, the nonprofit advocacy organization Environmental Working Group created a Food Scores database that rates the safety and nutrition of grocery items. The list of nearly 1,000 foods and beverages is not exhaustive, and it’s possible some foods that made the list have been reformulated.
If you are concerned that you are consuming products with aspartame, the below tool can offer a glimpse of just how much of it is in our food supply.
Additional reporting and editing by Jordan Melendrez.