CEO of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius arrested, charged with fraud

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, was arrested Thursday morning after an investigation into his firm’s implosion last summer, according to the Justice Department. In addition to criminal charges, the Ukraine-born, Israel-raised businessman and his former company also face civil fraud charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Federal Trade Commission, according to court filings.

The SEC is accusing Mashinsky and Celsius of raising billions of dollars from investors through crypto tokens that should have been registered as securities with the agency; falsely promising investors a safe investment and misleading them about the company’s financial success; and fraudulently manipulating the price of the company’s own crypto token, according to a court document.

Advertisement

In addition, the Federal Trade Commission announced a separate settlement with Celsius that bans the firm from handling customer deposits and hits it with a $4.7 billion fine that will remain suspended while the company repays customers through the bankruptcy process. But the agency said it has not reached an agreement with Mashinsky and two of his co-founders and will pursue its charges against them in federal court.

Amid a wider crypto industry meltdown, Celsius collapsed last summer, and in June 2022 it froze as much as $8 billion in deposits from hundreds of thousands of users as customers raced to withdraw their holdings from the platform.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, SEC Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal and officials from the CFTC and FBI are holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the charges, the SEC said.

Gift this article Gift Article