Olivia Dunne, social media superstar and Louisiana State University gymnast, recently revealed that she’s been paid over $500,000 for a single social media post. It’s a breathtaking sum for a college athlete and one that’s known to the public only because Dunne chose to share it. Under Louisiana law, LSU and other public institutions are prohibited from releasing student name, image and likeness deals to the public or media.

It’s a growing movement. In June, Texas — a crucial college sports hub — became the sixth state to enact similar prohibitions on the public’s right to know. An even greater number of colleges and universities — as many as 40% — cite federal laws designed to protect student privacy to shield NIL deals from public scrutiny. Student privacy is an important goal. But in the world of college sports and money, where schools sometimes facilitate multimillion-dollar deals between corporations and athletes, there should be no such thing. The public has a right to know.For one thing, a lack of transparency makes it difficult, if not impossible, for colleges and state legislatures to evaluate why top athletes are attracted to a competitor’s school. Is it due to the athletic and academic programs? Or because financial promises are made? These questions matter to institutions that spend millions on coaches, sometimes making a football coach the highest-paid government employee in a state. Coaches and their (ideally) successful programs are often crucial marketing tools for state colleges. Ensuring they both have integrity is part of the branding.

The second thing that comes into play is that the NIL landscape has become very murky. Many universities have launched NIL marketplaces where endorsers can connect with athletes, obtain stock images and even arrange meetings. And at a growing number of schools, fans have created a collective where they pool funds that are used to support profit-making opportunities for student athletes. Under current National Collegiate Athletics Association rules, schools can even endorse a specific collective — allowing a school to become even more directly involved in student compensation.

Legitimate money flowing to student athletes has surged since a 2021 Supreme Court decision ruled in favor of NILs. By one estimate, payments totaled over $900 million from July 2021 to July 2022. At one school, Texas Tech, 278 student athletes — or 40% of the school’s total — had NIL deals in 2022.

That’s generally good for the athletes, but the public deserves to have insight into how payments to students may influence athletic programs and on-field performance.

Rumors abound of athletes being recruited or transferring to schools due to NIL, while some players openly demand better compensation to stay. Meanwhile, schools without a history of strong alumni and booster support are actively trying to organize NIL collectives in desperate hope of competing in college sports’ new environment. The competition is real. Last May, legendary University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban accused Jackson State of paying an athlete $1 million. He then turned his attention to a Texas rival. “A&M bought every player on their team,” he said. “Made a deal for name, image and likeness.”

Jackson State and Texas A&M denied Saban’s claims, and he later acknowledged that it was wrong to single out A&M.Nonetheless, he should be concerned that athlete compensation is becoming a recruiting tool. Saban was adamant that his players “earned” the $3 million he said they were paid in 2021. The amount is second only to A&M, which reluctantly released aggregated data showing that football players garnered $3.4 million from July 2021 to August 2022 (and its athletes overall took in $4.2 million). Were those sums factors in why an athlete decided to play for A&M over Alabama? Without transparency into the growing number of NIL deals that college athletes are signing, there’s no way to know.

And many schools are determined to maintain the secrecy. Last year, ESPN asked 23 universities to release their NIL documents and data. According to ESPN, “Across the board, schools provided few to no records,” with most citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a federal law that restricts schools from releasing a student’s education records to third parties. FERPA has even been used to deny NIL information requested by the NCAA. As states formulate their own policies that make disclosure more difficult, the problems only widen and become more serious.For example, now that colleges are playing an active role in facilitating deals, it’s reasonable to ask whether they’re steering NIL to men’s sports over women’s sports, in violation of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education, including sports. What little data exists suggests that — Olivia Dunne aside — men’s football receives the bulk of NIL cash.

That’s a public-policy problem. Over the last two years, Congress has considered several NIL bills that would bring order to a growing number of state laws regulating the practice. For such legislation to be truly effective, however, it should guarantee the public’s right to know the value of those deals and who is paying them. To do so, it should spell out that NIL deals cannot be shielded by FERPA. Such a law would preserve at least some of the integrity that college sports craves, ensure a fair and transparent marketplace, and contribute to an environment in which athletes aren’t unfairly questioned about their dealmaking. For college sports, that’d be fair play.

