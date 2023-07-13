Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The human passion for sweets is innate and is thought to be an evolutionary adaptation meant to encourage the consumption of high-energy plants. Overconsumption, of course, is a bad thing, and so the quest for low-energy sweeteners has been ongoing for more than a century. Questions of safety have dogged these products, including the first no-calorie artificial sweetener, saccharin, which was initially synthesized in 1879. Now, an agency of the World Health Organization has said that aspartame, used in many diet sodas and foods, possibly causes cancer. At the very same time, an expert committee run in part by the WHO said the substance was safe to consume in reasonable quantities.

1. What do we know about aspartame’s health effects?

Introduced as a commercial product in 1981 and sold under brand names such as Equal, aspartame been under scrutiny as a possible cause of cancer for well over a decade. There’s been no conclusion: Some studies have suggested links, others have found no association. A study published in 2022 in PLOS Medicine followed the diets of more than 100,000 French adults over an eight-year period. In people who consumed aspartame in an amount equivalent to less than a can of diet soda per day, the study found a 15% higher cancer risk compared with non-consumers. In the new evaluation, the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” the second lowest of four categories of cancer hazard it uses. By comparison, it considers red meat consumption to be “probably carcinogenic.” It relied on three other studies that linked artificially sweetened beverage consumption to an increased risk of liver cancer or liver cancer death, as well as on “limited” evidence that aspartame can cause cancer in laboratory animals.

2. Why isn’t the evidence clearer?

Like most human studies in nutrition science, nearly all of those investigating aspartame’s effects are not controlled experiments but rather observational studies, in which researchers collect data on a group of people and try to connect something about them with a certain outcome. Because so many other factors can affect the outcome, such studies have a limited ability to determine causality. Their results often cannot be replicated. Also, nutrition studies rely on volunteers to self-report what they ate, sometimes producing unreliable data. In the human studies the IARC relied on, “chance, bias, or confounding could not be ruled out,” members of the agency’s working group wrote in an article in Lancet Oncology. “There are some signals,” says Mathilde Touvier, an epidemiologist who co-authored the French study and was part of the IARC working group. “We need additional studies.”

3. What did the expert panel say?

The Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), which is administered jointly by the WHO and the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, conducted an independent review of aspartame’s potential hazards. It concluded that the evidence that aspartame causes cancer in humans was not convincing and recommended more research. For now, the committee reaffirmed its existing guidance — that it’s acceptable to consume as much as 40 milligrams of aspartame daily per kilogram of body weight. The European Food and Safety Authority has the same guidance. A higher acceptable daily intake — 50 milligrams per kilogram of weight — is set by the US Food and Drug Administration, which said it disagreed with the IARC’s conclusions and had earlier identified shortcomings in the studies the agency relied on.

4. What does the guidance on daily intake actually mean?

A can of diet soda contains 200 milligrams to 300 milligrams of aspartame. So an adult weighing 70 kilograms (154 pounds) could consume nine to 14 a day before exceeding JECFA’s limit. That assumes the person consumes no other sources of aspartame, which is an ingredient in thousands of foods and beverages — including breakfast cereals, chewing gum, and yogurt — as well as in some medicines.

5. What does the WHO’s warning mean for consumers?

The cancer warning won’t have any direct effect on the availability of aspartame. The WHO has no regulatory power. Aspartame and other artificial sweeteners are generally regulated as food additives by national authorities. Still, the warning is likely to add to consumer doubts about aspartame and other artificial sweeteners. Perceptions of these products are among the lowest of all sweetener options, with 43% of adults surveyed saying these ingredients are “bad for you,” according to a 2022 report on US consumers from Mintel, a market research firm. The perception is particularly negative among parents of children under 18, with 70% saying artificial sweeteners are bad for health.

6. What are the alternatives?

The FDA has approved five other artificial sweeteners as safe: acesulfame potassium, sucralose (marketed as Splenda), neotame, advantame and saccharin. However, in surveys, consumers say they prefer low-calorie sweeteners that are plant-based, such as stevia, which is derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant, and monk fruit extracts, according to both Mintel and the International Food Information Council, an industry group. Stevia is becoming more prevalent in food and beverages in US households, a 2020 study found. Both of these alternatives present their own challenges. Stevia is considered “safe” by the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a consumer advocacy group, but it has a bad aftertaste. The group says monk fruit hasn’t been well tested to determine whether it’s safe for consumption.

7. What happened with saccharin?

During the 1970s, saccharin was found to cause cancer in lab rats. The FDA proposed banning it but in the end required foods containing it to carry a warning label instead. Saccharin was later determined to be safe. But that was not before the cloud over the product prompted makers of diet soda to largely switch to aspartame, which is considered by many to have a better taste. Many foods and medicines sold today contain saccharin, but it’s been eclipsed by other sweeteners.

8. What does the WHO warning mean for makers of low-calorie food and beverages?

Aspartame is used in some 15% of the top 10 carbonated soft drinks sold in the US, according to the Beverage Digest, a trade publication. With science evolving and consumer tastes changing, the big soft drink makers are busy searching for plant-based alternatives. For example, Coca-Cola Co. in April did limited market testing of a Diet Coke that replaces aspartame with monk fruit and stevia. At the same time, some industry experts expect this latest episode in the saga of artificial sweeteners to blow over.

