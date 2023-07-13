Delta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.83 billion.
The airline posted revenue of $15.58 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.99 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.50.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $7 per share.
