Delta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.83 billion. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.68 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $15.58 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $7 per share.

