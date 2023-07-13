Fastenal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.