PepsiCo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PURCHASE, N.Y. — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.75 billion.
The food and beverage company posted revenue of $22.32 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.61 billion.
PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $7.47 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEP