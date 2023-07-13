Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Industrial demand isn’t cratering, but it isn’t booming anymore, either, and it’s becoming harder to ignore the jitters. Fastenal Co., a distributor of factory floor odds and ends whose results are typically a good indicator for the broader manufacturing sector, unofficially kicked off the second-quarter earnings season on Thursday. The period was “challenging,” Fastenal said, with daily sales growth in June decelerating to the slowest pace in two years amid softer manufacturing demand. Sales of fasteners — a core product — were flat in the second quarter compared with those in the period a year earlier. It’s the first time that category hasn’t experienced growth on a quarterly basis since the final months of 2020. Fastenal isn’t signing as many contracts as it had hoped for inventory management services embedded on-site at customers’ facilities, and the company cut its full-year goal for new deals. Demand for these offerings can be lumpy, and Fastenal said leadership changes may have created some distraction in the recent quarter, but a pullback can correlate with companies becoming more circumspect with their spending.

“Since March, we have seen overall business activity moderate,” Fastenal Chief Financial Officer Holden Lewis said on the company’s earnings call. “Regional leadership continues to characterize customer sentiment as cautious with greater scrutiny over operating and capital spending and some mention of slower or deferred orders.” The average order placed through the company’s scanned fulfillment technologies was $258 in 2022; by January, that number had dropped to $246 and by June it was $222. Some of that decline might be due to deflation, but it’s mostly a reflection of weaker activity in the industrial marketplace, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Florness said.

Advertisement

Fastenal said it had struggled to cut costs fast enough to keep pace with the weakening sales and now views the lower end of its 2023 capital expenditure target as more likely. Many industrial companies had to curb their spending plans in 2021 and 2022 because they couldn’t get their hands on the materials and people necessary to follow through, but that’s no longer the holdup. “Global supply chains have normalized versus the prior year,” Fastenal said. The rebalancing of supply and demand allowed Fastenal to reduce its inventories by 6% in the second quarter and free up capital that was tied up in its efforts to bolster product availability for customers, helping drive a doubling of its operating cash flow. “I don’t recall us ever having a second-quarter where we generated more operating cash flow than earnings” Florness said. Lewis said the last time that happened was in the second quarter of 2020, the peak of the Covid lockdowns.

With US factory activity having contracted for eight consecutive months, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s yardstick, the debate about an industrial slowdown isn’t new. But the post-pandemic supply chain snarls continue to warp investors’ understanding of sales and order dynamics. Is demand moderating because industrial customers no longer need to overorder to lock in limited supplies or because customers already have enough inventory to satisfy weaker manufacturing activity and need to burn that off before they can place fresh orders? Some destocking is healthy after the logistics logjams and bloated working capital of recent years; too much starts to look like actual slackening. This is now the second consecutive quarter that Fastenal has warned of softening manufacturing markets, and Lewis said he’s told employees to prepare for the rest of the year to remain sluggish.

Chemical companies in Europe and the US, meanwhile, have been loudly sounding the alarm on a prolonged destocking cycle, with BASF SE the latest to cut its earnings guidance. BASF doesn’t “expect any further weakening in demand at the global level, as inventories of chemical raw materials in customer industries have already been greatly reduced,” the company said in a statement this week. “However, BASF is assuming only a tentative recovery because global demand for consumer goods will be lower than previously assumed.” Lanxess AG CEO Matthias Zachert warned last month of a “Lehman II” moment amid widespread weakness in demand, even in typically more resilient consumer markets. Read more on that here from my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Chris Bryant.

Advertisement

Daily sales growth of 5.9% at Fastenal in the second quarter doesn’t feel like a return to the dark days of the financial crisis or a Covid 2.0. Analysts have argued robust backlogs and a spending surge linked to a rewiring of global supply chains and government stimulus should make industrial companies more resilient to an economic downturn. There’s been little sign of widespread order cancellations at large manufacturers. But companies don’t typically downshift their spending plans if they feel a boom in demand is just around the corner. Fastenal is still expecting to increase investments in distribution hubs, fleet equipment and its IT infrastructure, but it’s deferring certain projects amid the slowing demand.

“We’ll have to keep all of our heads screwed on the right way because it’s been an interesting number of years,” Florness said. “Between tariffs and Covid and congested supply chains and inflation and all this stuff, there’s noise, noise, noise, noise, noise. We’re going to experience something we haven’t experienced for a number of years, and that’s a slowing economy. Prepare for what that means and get the muscle memory back.”

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• A ‘Bidenomics’ Boost May Not Mean Reshoring: Brooke Sutherland

• Is It Time to Cancel the Recession Altogether?: Jonathan Levin

• Recession Is Tricky to Define. Just Ask China: Daniel Moss

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Brooke Sutherland is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals and industrial companies. A former M&A reporter for Bloomberg News, she writes the Industrial Strength newsletter.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article