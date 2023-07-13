Trade Desk, MillerKnoll rise; CryoPort, Fastenal fall, Thursday, 7/13/2023

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes Thursday.
Cryoport Inc. (CYRX), down $5.20 to $14.20.
The services and logistics provider for the life sciences industry lowered its revenue forecast for the year.
Progressive Corp. (PGR), down $16.60 to $115.51.
Wall Street was disappointed by the insurer’s monthly update on premiums and policies.
MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN), up $1.20 to $17.66.
The furniture maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Walt Disney Co. (DIS), up 26 cents to $90.41.
The entertainment giant extended CEO Bob Iger’s contract through 2026.
Phillips 66 (PSX) up $1.15 to $103.11.
Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $1.31 to $41.88.
The copper mining company rose along with prices for the base metal.