One of the most significant shifts in global economic policy over the past two decades has been the ascent of language. Central banks have strived to tell the public the likely path for interest rates — sometimes years in advance. It worked as long as inflation behaved itself. The man steering an iconic economy discovered to his detriment that the process can go badly wrong.

Flawed forward guidance, more than anything else, has cost Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe the second term he desired and that his two immediate predecessors were granted without hesitation. Turns out all that monetary talk can have a big and, until now, seldom mentioned downside. If the path of borrowing costs that’s conveyed turns out to be wide of the mark, it can cost monetary chiefs their jobs.

Michele Bullock, the RBA’s deputy governor, will succeed Lowe in September, the government announced Friday. She will be the first woman to hold the job and has spent her career at the bank, joining as an intern in 1985. A dramatic departure in policy is unlikely; the RBA has increased rates steadily for more than a year and paused this month. That Canberra turned to an RBA insider suggests Lowe, personally, has paid the price for guidance that turned out to be spectacularly wrong. Bullock will be careful not to get into the business of long-run prognostication.

The forecast in question began at the height of the pandemic, when the RBA cut its official rate to near zero, embarked on quantitative easing, and held down the yield on three-year government bonds. The exit from ultra-easy policy was messy and hurt the bank’s credibility. But what stood out was Lowe’s projection that rates might not have to rise until 2024. The governor’s reputation, once stellar, never recovered. Revered for Australia’s three-decade run without recession, the RBA’s standing also suffered. Those blows were magnified by an external review that was scathing of the bank’s internal culture.

The 2024 prediction became infamous in Australia for its specificity; other central banks made similar noises without being quite so definitive. Most mortgages in Australia fluctuate with the central bank’s benchmark rate, making the issue explosive when rates began to rise rapidly from May last year. Lowe was vilified in tabloid headlines and pilloried on talk radio. Television crews stalked him outside his Sydney home, ready to hammer him with questions when he took the trash out. There were caveats and conditions surrounding the remarks, but in a country obsessed with home ownership, people latched onto the date.

The tragedy is that Lowe was in the global mainstream when he played down the prospect of a sharp rise in interest rates. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell infamously called price increases “transitory” and said at one point he wasn’t “thinking about thinking about” lifting rates. For all the criticism heaped on the RBA for starting to hike late, the Fed began only a few months earlier. The European Central Bank initiated withdrawing accommodation a little while later.

Lowe became toxic among the political class. “The 2024 prediction was an error of judgment and Phil’s conceded that was a bad calculation on his part,” Bernie Fraser, a former RBA governor told Bloomberg News recently. “The unfortunate thing about it was it came at a time when the bank’s credibility in the public mind was very high so they believed him.”

If it was simply about raising rates, which few people like at the best of times, Lowe may well have had his tenure extended. Central bankers aren’t supposed to be popular. In addition to the 2024 fiasco, there were some other wrinkles that combined to undermine Lowe and the bank. The Australian Labor Party was elected to government shortly after that first hike in May last year. The party pledged in opposition to appoint an independent panel to assess the way the bank operated and communicated with the public. The review, the first in a generation, found a lot could be improved.

Many of its findings were fair. The RBA had become an outlier in the communications space. Almost alone among serious central banks, it didn’t hold regular press conferences. The board was composed of outsiders, captains of industry or academia. In theory, that offered a broad perspective. But they got to keep their day jobs and have been criticized for not having the chops to stand up to bank staff. Both issues will be rectified from next year. As an insider who had expressed skepticism about the need for media briefings, Bullock’s challenge will be to straddle the line between change and continuity. She will need to be seen as going the extra mile.

Lowe is entirely correct that the bank has become much more open during his tenure. He often schedules speeches soon after rate decisions and has, when a major policy shift is undertaken, held press conferences. (Though not as a matter of course.) He is thoughtful and approachable. It was his bad luck to have presided over a time of great economic and policy upheaval. With the RBA approaching the end of its hiking cycle, Bullock may have the fortune to lead in less interesting times.

These days, the RBA along with the Fed and a host of other central banks, eschews long-range signals on the direction of rates. The surge in inflation in 2021 and 2022, which is now abating, caught almost all of them off guard. They dare not get too far ahead of themselves. Forward guidance just ain’t what it used to be.

