If Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was once likened to a vampire squid, Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group Plc is looking like a tiger shark engaging in a bout of late-night retail therapy. Over the past month, Frasers, in which Ashley has a controlling stake, has acquired shareholdings in fast-fashion retailer Boohoo Group Plc and electricals retailers AO World Plc and Currys Plc. That’s on top of holdings in Asos Plc, Hugo Boss AG, Mulberry Group Plc and N Brown Group Plc.

Yet as Ashley and Frasers Chief Executive Officer Michael Murray attempt to build the department store of the future through their collection of owned brands and, increasingly, partnerships, there’s one company conspicuous by its absence: THG Plc. It’s an obvious target, given the twin characteristics of online operations and a bombed-out share price. But so far Frasers hasn’t divulged an interest.

There are sound reasons why THG might come onto Ashley’s radar.

For a start, Ashley likes a bargain, and the group founded and led by entrepreneur Matthew Moulding has seen its share price fall almost 90% from a high of almost £8 ($10.35) reached in January 2021.

True, Ashley may have missed the bottom: THG shares fell to about 32 pence last October and have since rallied to about 100 pence. That leaves them still well below their 500 pence debut price in September 2020.

Secondly, part of Ashley’s rationale for taking stakes in online businesses, such as AO and Asos, is to forge strategic partnerships, and there could be scope for cooperation with THG’s nutrition and beauty arms.

Nutrition, which sells protein shakes and snacks, would fit with Frasers’ core Sports Direct chain. Ashley’s son-in-law, CEO Murray, has been working hard to elevate the retailer once known for its pile-it-high and sell-it-cheap stores, and adding supplements could expand this aim. It would also provide THG with physical distribution for brands such as MyProtein.

Then there is THG’s beauty business, which includes the online retailers Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty and Dermstore as well as brands such as Eyeko and Illamasqua. Beauty is a crucial part of Frasers’ department stores, so there could be scope for cooperation here. Another increasingly important part of Ashley’s empire is the Flannels chain of luxury boutiques. And THG has its own online fashion business Coggles, which sells brands such as A.P.C., Ami and Ganni.

Meanwhile, there might be some merits in other types of collaboration.

Part of the reason for the stake in AO, and the strategic partnership, is the retailer’s expertise in two-person delivery, which could be useful to parts of the Frasers portfolio, including Sofa.com. As Ashley and Murray expand their online and offline ecosystems to embrace everything from home furnishings to clothing and electricals, this enhances their options in heavy furniture and even Sport Direct’s bulky gym equipment.

THG’s much-maligned Ingenuity division, which provides online services for other consumer businesses, has capabilities in payments, delivery, managing influencers and warehouse fulfilment, including a relationship with robotics provider AutoStore Holdings Ltd. Considering Frasers’ own logistics expertise, and its service enabling its customers to buy on credit, there might be scope to work together.

And the two groups have had contact in the past, with Frasers acquiring the intellectual-property assets of ProBikeKit, which sells cycling clothing and accessories, from THG in May.

Of course, there are some reasons why Ashley might want to look elsewhere for his next strategic investment: The most obvious is the presence of THG co-founder, major shareholder, CEO and former Chairman Moulding at the helm.

In teaming up with AO, Ashley must get along with company founder and CEO John Roberts, who’s no shrinking violet. But Moulding is fond of firing off LinkedIn posts attacking hedge funds, bank analysts and commentators. Ashley has also had a fractious relationship with City investors since Frasers — then Sports Direct — listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2007. But it’s not clear how the Matt and Mike show might shape up.

Secondly, since the pandemic online shopping bubble burst two years ago, THG has struggled, issuing four profit warnings in the 12 months through to January. Such issues haven’t stopped Ashley taking a punt elsewhere. For example, Asos and Boohoo have been hit by the return of shopping IRL, but it’s another reason to give Frasers pause for thought on THG.

There is a danger that the latest stake building and strategic partnerships stretch Frasers management too thin and add more complexity to the group. Given that THG is grappling with its own challenges, such as when it will stop hemorrhaging cash and proving that Ingenuity can win more contracts, any tie-up could add even more intricacies.

Even so, a tentacle reaching into THG might just be worth it.

