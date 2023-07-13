Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For more than three years, about 200 Chinese companies whose shares trade in the US have faced the prospect of being delisted from New York exchanges if American regulators are blocked from fully reviewing their audit documents. The companies, including big names such as JD.com Inc. and Baidu Inc., said Chinese national security law prohibited them from turning over the work papers. A 2022 agreement between Beijing and Washington cleared the way for US inspections of the audits to begin.

1. Why does the US insist on access to audits?

The 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, enacted after the Enron Corp. accounting scandal, required that publicly traded companies make their audit work papers available for inspection by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, or PCAOB. While more than 50 jurisdictions worked with the board to allow the reviews, only two — China and Hong Kong — didn’t, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. That discrepancy drew attention when Chinese chain Luckin Coffee Inc., which was listed on Nasdaq, was found to have intentionally fabricated a chunk of its 2019 revenue.

2. What did the US do to gain access to the audits?

In 2020, Congress passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), which says companies can’t trade on US exchanges if American inspectors can’t review their audits. In 2022, SEC began listing the names of companies that could be kicked off American exchanges. They included giants like Alibaba, JD.com, Pinduoduo Inc. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. A law passed in the final days of 2022 sped up the time frame, to two years instead of three, for kicking noncompliant companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

3. Where do things stand?

The situation has improved markedly over the past year and is arguably one of the few bright spots in an otherwise icy relationship between the world’s two-biggest economies. The near-term threat of delistings ebbed in August 2022 when American and Chinese authorities signed a deal to let officials to start reviewing audit documents of Chinese businesses that trade in the US. Both sides heralded the accord as a major step. The first audit inspection reports, released in May by the PCAOB, found that affiliates of two US Big Four accounting firm — KPMG’s affiliate in China and PricewaterhouseCoopers’s affiliate in Hong Kong — fell short in vetting their clients’ accounting or internal controls in seven of eight instances. In June, the PCAOB sent a team to Hong Kong to review audit reports of some of the most high-profile Chinese names listed in the US, including Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Didi Global Inc. and NetEase Inc.

4. What’s behind the US pressure?

Critics say Chinese companies enjoy the trading privileges of a market economy — including access to US stock exchanges — while receiving government support and operating in an opaque system. In addition to inspecting audits, the HFCAA requires foreign companies to disclose if they’re controlled by a government. The SEC is also demanding that investors receive more information about the structure and risks associated with shell companies — known as variable interest entities, or VIEs — that Chinese companies use to list shares in New York. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has said that more than 250 companies already trading will face similar requirements.

5. Are some Chinese firms really controlled by the government?

Major private firms like Alibaba could probably argue that they are not, although others with substantial state ownership may have a harder time. The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, which reports to Congress, has noted that five Chinese state-owned enterprises said in August 2022 that they would voluntarily delist from NYSE.

6. Why do Chinese companies list in the US?

They’re attracted by the much bigger and less volatile pool of capital, which can potentially be tapped much faster. Dozens of firms pulled planned initial public offerings in 2021 after Chinese regulators tightened listing requirements to protect the retail investors who dominate stock trading, as opposed to the institutional investors and mutual-fund base active in the US. And for a time, the Hong Kong exchange had a ban on dual-class shares, which are used by tech entrepreneurs to keep control of their startups after going public in the US. It was relaxed in 2018, prompting big listings from Alibaba, Meituan and Xiaomi Corp.

