Last year, social media influencer (and Bloomberg Opinion contributor) Kyla Scanlon famously coined the term “vibesession” to describe the weird and potentially self-sabotaging environment in which the US economy found itself: Conditions weren’t awful, but households and investors tended to think they were heading in that direction, and there was a risk that a recession would become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Thankfully, the vibecession is over and the economy can start to ride the tailwinds of a virtuous cycle of sentiment and activity.

The latest preliminary report from the University of Michigan showed Friday that US consumer sentiment jumped in early July to the highest since September 2021, exceeding all economist forecasts for the biggest one-month advance since 2006. The improving sentiment adds to a 17% surge in the S&P 500 Index since mid-March, a plunge in credit spreads and a recovery in housing activity in signaling that the tide has turned for sentiment of all kinds, including investors’ willingness to take risk. If there was previously a danger of willing the economy into recession, the recent surfeit of positive thinking just might help make the elusive “soft landing” economy a reality.

It’s not hard to see how that could happen.

Positive feelings about the economic outlook make businesses and households more willing to spend. When that happens, employers make more money and their stocks go up, which makes them more confident about hiring and retaining workers, which — in turn — makes households even more willing to spend. Positive sentiment alone isn’t sufficient to fuel a durable expansion (you typically also need help from productivity, demographics, access to affordable financing, etc.) but it’s a powerful force that can even pick up the slack for other variables for a certain period.

There are, of course, a couple reasons for caution about the sentiment rebound. First, it may not be as widespread as meets the eye. In the hyperpartisan world we live in, Democrats and Republicans seem to perceive vastly different economies. The sentiment spread between Democrats and Republicans just registered its second-largest gap ever in data since 2006. Given that we’re heading into a presidential election year, we should be aware that the Michigan sentiment index can be tainted by partisanship and, therefore, is a noisy and imperfect window into consumers’ actual propensity to spend.

Second, there’s a chance that the start of the virtuous consumption cycle may work at cross-purposes with the Federal Reserve’s efforts to complete the “last mile” in the fight against inflation. Earlier this week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index rose just 3% last month from a year ago, a sign that inflation is cooling quickly even without the traditional trade-offs in the form of meaningfully weaker labor markets and economic growth. On the one hand, the stabilization of prices is helping improve consumers’ attitudes. On the other, there’s a danger that sentiment could get too good, allowing price-setters in the economy to continue raising prices and preventing central bankers from completing the task of returning inflation to their 2% goal.

On balance, though, that’s a modest risk that we should be happy to live with; US consumers and investors are now much less likely to talk themselves into a downturn, and that’s a triumph of psychology.

