BlackRock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — BlackRock Inc. (BLK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.37 billion.
The investment firm posted revenue of $4.46 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.47 billion.
BlackRock shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.
