Citigroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.92 billion. The bank, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.37 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $38.18 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.44 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.36 billion.

Citigroup shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has climbed almost 5% in the last 12 months.

