Washington Federal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $61.8 million.
The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $286.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $182.5 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.
