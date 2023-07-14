Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The bank, based in San Francisco, said it had earnings of $1.25 per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $28.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.53 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.27 billion.