Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $4.94 billion.
The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $28.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.53 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.27 billion.
