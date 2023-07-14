How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/14/2023

Another winning week for Wall Street drifted to a quiet close following profit reports from several big U.S. companies that topped expectations.
The S&P 500 still marked its seventh winning week in the last nine.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 4.62 points, or 0.1%, to 4,505.42.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89 points, or 0.3%, to 34,509.03.
The Nasdaq composite fell 24.87 points, or 0.2%, to 14,113.70.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.80 points, or 1%, to 1,931.09.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 106.47 points, or 2.4%.
The Dow is up 774.15 points, or 2.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 452.99 points, or 3.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 66.43 points, or 3.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 665.92 points, or 17.3%.
The Dow is up 1,361.78 points, or 4.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,647.22 points, or 34.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 169.84 points, or 9.6%.