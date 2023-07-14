How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/14/2023

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Another winning week for Wall Street drifted to a quiet close following profit reports from several big U.S. companies that topped expectations. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Friday, coming off its highest close since April 2022. The Dow rose 113 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.2%. UnitedHealth Group jumped after reporting stronger profit than expected profit. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo also rose in the morning following their profit reports but lost momentum like the rest of the market as the day progressed.

The S&P 500 still marked its seventh winning week in the last nine.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.62 points, or 0.1%, to 4,505.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89 points, or 0.3%, to 34,509.03.

The Nasdaq composite fell 24.87 points, or 0.2%, to 14,113.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.80 points, or 1%, to 1,931.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 106.47 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is up 774.15 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 452.99 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 66.43 points, or 3.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 665.92 points, or 17.3%.

The Dow is up 1,361.78 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,647.22 points, or 34.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 169.84 points, or 9.6%.

