Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Electric-vehicle startups that don’t have Saudi Arabia or Jeff Bezos bankrolling them are resorting to desperate tactics to keep the lights on. Retail investors chasing the next Tesla Inc. risk being taken for a very costly ride. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Consider California-based Mullen Automotive Inc., which has yet to generate significant revenue and whose shares have lost 99% of their value since the start of 2022. Why? Look no further than its share count which has ballooned by almost 700 times during the same period, a near 70,000% increase.

Unlike rivals such as Lordstown Motors Inc., which filed for bankruptcy last month, Mullen remains a going concern. It overcame a scathing report by Hindenburg Research last year (the short-seller of Nikola Corp. and Adani fame). Now, amid a broader revival of interest in meme stocks, Mullen is frequently among the most-discussed companies on investing sites like Stocktwits and the most heavily traded on Nasdaq in volume terms.

Advertisement

Mullen has survived by issuing stupefying volumes of stock (plus warrants to acquire even more shares) to a handful of professional investors such as Acuitas Capital LLC and Esousa Holdings LLC. Those investors are then able to flip most of their holdings to the company’s retail investors for a quick and sizeable profit. Needless to say, Mullen shareholders haven’t shied away from expressing their anger on social media about what they’ve described as “toxic” financing. Acuitas and Esousa did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Unlike competitors who have run out of money, Mullen is a “viable business with significant assets,” including two US assembly plants, a majority stake in electric-truck manufacturer Bollinger Motors Inc. and assets acquired last year from bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., a Mullen representative said via email. While financing has been dilutive, calling it toxic is “unfounded” the representative added.

At the start of 2022, Mullen had around 23 million shares outstanding, or less than 1 million when adjusted for a 1-for-25 reverse share split in May of this year. Today, there are more than 640 million Mullen shares.

Advertisement

The dilution won’t end there. Soon there could be almost 3 billion shares outstanding, if you add those registered in this filing for the company’s latest $100 million capital call. Of the roughly 2.3 billion of potential share issuance, Esousa and Acuitas are entitled to sell more than 850 million each.

In return for this massive dilution, Mullen has raised a total of only a few hundred million dollars of capital since last year. As of this month, the company held around $235 million of cash, which it says is equivalent to two years of operating capital. Yet that sum won’t go far in the capital-intensive automotive business. (Rivian Automotive Inc. had around $11 billion of cash at the end of March, for example.)

It is hard to keep track of Mullen’s complex financing, but the risks are spelled out plainly enough in financial filings. Its latest prospectus warns the financing “has the potential to cause significant downward pressure” on the share price and may result in an overhang whereby lots of shares become available for sale or there is a perception that certain holders intend to sell their shares.

Advertisement

While regulations prevent Mullen’s financiers from owning more than 10% of outstanding stock at any one time, these restrictions do not prevent them from selling shares and then exercising warrants for additional shares soon after. “In this way, the selling stockholders could sell more than 9.99% of the outstanding shares of common stock in a relatively short time frame while never holding more than 9.99% at any one time,” the prospectus warns.

Ordinary investors have been crushed, but Mullen Chief Executive Officer David Michery hasn’t suffered as much. For every $100 million of equity or debt financing he raises, he is awarded 1% of the shares then outstanding, according to his compensation arrangements outlined here.

In a recent Youtube interview, Michery acknowledged that “there were not a lot people willing to give us money” when Mullen went public in 2021. (Mullen joined the stock exchange via a reverse merger, but this wasn’t a SPAC and hence it didn’t receive a big dollop of cash.) But rather than blame its financing arrangements for Mullen’s dismal share price performance, the company and some of its impressionable retail followers have pointed the finger at short-sellers. Earlier this month, Mullen announced it had retained a law firm to investigate whether there has been market manipulation and “naked short selling.”

Advertisement

Mullen insists its shares are undervalued, and last week it doubled-down by announcing a $25 million share buyback. It makes little sense for a cash-strapped automaker to buy back shares at a higher price than it issued to its financiers.

But as with the short-selling investigation, the share buyback announcement caused the stock price and trading volumes to surge, at least temporarily. Almost $500 million of shares changed hands in a single trading session last week, according to Bloomberg data, which turned out to be useful for Acuitas, Esousa and friends who had hundreds of millions of shares to unload.

It isn’t the first time that Mullen has issued what one might politely describe as unhelpful statements. On June 21, the company announced a moratorium on new financing until the end of 2023, and then five days later it revealed that its financiers had exercised an option to provide Mullen with an additional $100 million of capital and might thereby dilute shareholders by another couple of billion shares, as described above. The moratorium press release noted the future expiry of the investor option on June 30 and it was solely up to the investors whether they wished to exercise that right, a Mullen representative told me.

Advertisement

In April, Mullen announced a partnership with inventor Lawrence Hardge for technology that was supposed to boost the battery life of electric vehicles. Mullen terminated the partnership this week saying it had been unable to test the technology at a Mullen-approved facility, among other alleged breaches of their agreement. The rapid reversal didn’t say much for the quality Mullen’s due diligence. In a since-deleted Facebook post circulated online, Hardge denied refusing to do a test for Mullen. In a video message last month Hardge said he’d done over 200 different tests on the technology. He could not be reached for comment.

Giddy retail investors have been badly let down. Fortunately, Mullen can’t keep diluting and disappointing shareholders like this. To maintain a listing on Nasdaq, companies are required to have a share price above $1; Mullen’s share price is currently below 20 cents.

Hence, Mullen is seeking shareholder authorization for a second share consolidation which would reduce the number outstanding and boost the price above the one dollar threshold.

Advertisement

Nasdaq rules discourage companies from exceeding a cumulative reverse-split ratio in excess of 1-for-250 over a two year period. If Mullen opts for another large reverse share split and the share price then falls back to below one dollar, the company would face immediate delisting. If that happened, the company would trade over-the-counter and would probably be of much less interest to retail investors.

One other consolation about the otherwise miserable Mullen story is the quality of some of the research on retail investor forums such as Reddit. Everything I’ve mentioned here has been explored at length there, but regrettably these skeptical voices tend to get drowned out by the pumpers.

Mullen looks to be running out of road, but not before a lot of retail investors will lose their shirts.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Meme Stock Mullen Is Drowning Its Investors in Shares: Chris Bryant

• Electrifying America’s Macho Trucks Is Still Too Hard: Liam Denning

• Ex-SPACs Face Hellish Battle to Avoid the Abyss: Chris Bryant

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Bryant is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies in Europe. Previously, he was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article