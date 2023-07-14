Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at the fastest pace in decades, savers have been expecting to see those increases appear via higher yields on their bank accounts. Money-market mutual funds have been more generous than the banking sector in raising the rates paid on savings, however. This disparity, which has become more pronounced in the wake of regional bank turmoil earlier this year, involves what’s known as deposit beta.

1. What is deposit beta?

It’s a measure of how much of the Fed’s monetary policy is trickling through to the deposit market — primarily banks and money-market funds. The cumulative interest-bearing deposit beta was roughly 0.4 at the end of 2022. That means that, of the 3.75 percentage points of interest-rate hikes in 2022, banks on average passed along about 40% of the benefit to customers in the form of higher deposit rates.

Advertisement

2. Are deposits not being rewarded enough?

To the contrary, the 0.4 deposit beta is on par with the peak beta in the 2015-2019 hiking cycle, according to the New York Fed. The challenge for banks is that their deposit rates have been lagging yields offered on money-market funds, which in some cases have exceeded 5%. (While money-market funds are not insured by the federal government, many investors consider them the safest investments after cash and bank deposits.) Commercial banks know that they’ll have to increase their rates to compete more aggressively for deposits.

3. What role did regional bank turmoil have?

The failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank in quick succession earlier this year triggered a confidence shock in the banking system that accelerated the flow of deposits to higher-yielding alternatives. Money fund balances reached an all-time high of $5.47 trillion during the week that ended July 5, falling to $5.45 trillion in the week ended July 12, according to Investment Company Institute data.

• A story about money-market fund assets reaching an all-time high.

• How a slow flight from low-yielding bank savings account became a sprint to higher-earning alternatives.

• A Federal Reserve Bank of New York blog post about deposit betas.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article