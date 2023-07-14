Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time in more than 60 years, Hollywood writers and actors are on strike at the same time. Members of the Writers Guild of America haven’t worked since May 2, when talks with Hollywood studios fell apart. The Screen Actors Guild joined the writers on strike July 13 following unsuccessful negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major Hollywood studios such as Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. The last time both writers and actors staged simultaneous walkouts was in 1960 when they were pushing to get revenue for films that aired on TV.

1. What are the unions demanding?

Actors and writers are seeking increases in their base pay as well as a greater share of earnings from shows that appear on streaming services. Both are also seeking protections against studios using artificial intelligence to replace their jobs. The writers say that their pay has fallen over the past decade; they’re seeking a minimum commitment of six writers and 13 weeks of work for each show, plus a 5% increase in base pay and additional compensation for hit shows on streaming, which they say studios rejected in negotiations. Additional demands by actors include compensation for auditions that they record themselves. SAG President Fran Drescher said compensation from streaming was a key issue as online video entertainment takes predominance over broadcast and cable TV.

2. How will the strikes affect the industry?

They will drive most US film and TV production to a halt, with the exception of unscripted and reality programs. The Writers Guild estimates that the work stoppage by writers alone represents lost output of $30 million per day. The last writers’ strike in 2007, which lasted 100 days, cost the California economy about $2.1 billion. Actors working on reality TV or game shows may still be permitted to work but also may feel pressure to join the strike in solidarity. Companies that work primarily with the entertainment industry, such as sound stages, will be hit.

3. What was the immediate impact?

Talent agencies started implementing layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts to offset costs. Some studios stopped or reduced payments to producers. In addition to halting production on shows, the strikes also limit film and TV marketing, since SAG’s 160,000 members aren’t allowed to promote any projects through premieres, awards shows and other events. That includes promotion at live events like premieres, festivals and conventions, as well as virtual marketing on social media. Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and other stars of Oppenheimer, one of the most important theatrical releases of the year, left its London premiere before the screening began on July 13, even though they were at the red carpet earlier.

4. What does it mean for future movie releases?

Though some production on projects that were already written could continue during the writers strike, any remaining scripted domestic production will come to a halt without actors. As that happens, networks and streaming services will be more reliant on reality TV and other unscripted shows. Some streaming giants, such as Netflix, will still have content ready for the fall because of the length of time between production and release. Fox’s fall lineup consists only of reality TV shows and animated shows that were already completed before the strikes began. Evening comedy shows such as The Tonight Show were the first casualty of the writers strike, opting to air reruns in place of new episodes beginning in May. Studios including Disney had already begun to push out the release dates of films they haven’t finished. The strikes will have little immediate impact on the release of scripted content that is already completed.

5. Why are the strikes happening now?

The strikes mark an end to the streaming boom, which began in 2013 with the release of Netflix’s first original series, House of Cards. Streaming services are at the end of a decade of record production numbers. At the same time, the entertainment industry is facing declining audiences for traditional TV networks and losses from a new generation of streaming services including Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Max and Disney+. Major entertainment companies have been cutting down on staff over the past 18 months and pulling content off their streaming services as cost-cutting measures.

6. Why are actors and writers worried about AI?

For writers, there are concerns that AI could generate scripts without them. For actors, there are concerns that studios could use AI to replicate previous performances. The Directors Guild of America, which agreed to a new contract with the studios in June, got the companies to agree AI would not replace them. SAG representatives said the studios had offered to pay background actors for just one day’s work, and that their likenesses could then be replicated again and again in a film.

