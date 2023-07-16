Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hong Kong has been competing hard with Singapore this year to reclaim its throne as Asia’s premier financial center. It’s now offering generous tax exemptions to incentivize the ultra-rich to set up family offices in the city. New immigration rules have been rushed out to attract the world’s brightest young college graduates. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While it’s a huge relief that Hong Kong is once again pro-growth, it does not have to go head-to-head with its rival on everything. Its stance on residential real estate, for one, must diverge.

Onerous taxation has been in place for more than a decade. Foreigners and second-home buyers have to pay an extra 15%, while those selling their apartments within three years face a levy of up to 20%. It’s time to phase these measures out.

The curb on property speculation has worked too well. Since the stamp duty on foreign purchases came into effect in October 2012, transaction volume in the city has tanked. The impact is especially felt in the primary market, where buyers from mainland China had at one point accounted for more than 40% of the total, according to Morgan Stanley estimates.

Hong Kong real estate in early 2012 was as sizzling as Singapore is now, but much has changed. In fact, it is starting to look a bit like another Chinese city, in that its property market is seeing a double-dip downturn only six months after the full reopening from Covid-19 restrictions. In June, sales on the mainland for top developers tumbled 28%, an ominous sign out of the traditionally busy season.

What kind of global financial center can Hong Kong claim to be if real estate — an important asset class — suffers deflationary pressures and dwindling trading? Just look at the city’s new rivals. In Dubai, luxury property continues its hot streak, with 176 homes worth at least $10 million changing hands in the first half. Last month, Singapore’s home prices finally fell for the first time in three years, but only after the government doubled its stamp duty for foreign buyers to a whopping 60% in April. By comparison, apartment prices in Hong Kong are down 13% from their 2021 peak.

Granted, the government is tiptoeing away from its past draconian stance. Earlier this month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority loosened maximum loan-to-value mortgage ratios for more expensive homes, its first easing since 2009. The intent is to boost affordability as interest rates rise, and to support locals who want to upgrade and move to bigger apartments. Properties valued at HK$10 million ($1.3 million) or above account for only about 14% of secondary-market transactions, according to HSBC Holdings Plc.

But affordability is not what lures people back to real estate. Rather, they see apartments as an investment. Unlike Singapore, which has a more diversified economy that allows people to reach middle-class by being in manufacturing, Hong Kong is dominated by financial services and public administration. How else can young people climb the social ladder, if they are not bankers or civil servants? Capital gains from buying and selling property has been their only hope.

The government doesn’t have to worry about a sudden, overheated market if it drops the stamp duty on foreign buyers. The Chinese are not willing to buy flats if they don’t see future price increases, as evidenced by the People’s Bank of China’s household survey. They are driven by momentum, not by value or affordability.

Of course, reversing a decade-long housing policy requires courage. But Hong Kong is out of sync with global financial centers that are challenging its status in wealth management. There’s no inflation and the property market is in a slump. More daring actions are needed. Chief Executive John Lee’s administration must not be timid.

