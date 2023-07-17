Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It wasn’t a good weekend for French icons. First, the death of British-French singer and actress Jane Birkin. Now the prospect of Casino Guichard Perrachon SA falling into foreign hands, with prominent businessman Jean-Charles Naouri poised to lose his grip on the retailer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After rival bidders backed away on Sunday, Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky looks set to take control of Casino, which owns the Monoprix and Franprix chains, leaders in selling food and clothing close to where people live and work.

While this looks like the endgame for Casino, it’s not the final gamble on the chain that is part of Naouri’s debt-laden convoluted empire. Kretinsky must finalize the deal and, even more importantly, reenergize the retailer that has labored under €6 billion ($6.7 billion) of net debt.

Kretinsky’s proposal always looked the most financially compelling. Rival bidder 3F, led by telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel, was seeking to control Casino but contribute little equity — just €175 million out of a €900 million proposal — and instead rely more heavily on hedge funds to back its offer.

That may be one of the reasons why 3F, despite representing the prospect of a French rescue of Casino and making more explicit pledges on employment, failed to gain the support of the French government.

Add in a nasty profit warning last week and Attestor Capital, the main secured creditor that supported the 3F bid, switching allegiance to Kretinsky, and 3F had little option but to walk away.

The 3F deal would have been friendlier to secured creditors, however. It was only proposing to convert a proportion of their holdings to equity, whereas all would have been wiped out in the original Kretinsky proposal.

Mindful of this, and in order to win secured creditors’ support, Kretinsky, working with Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere’s Fimalac, amended his offer and will convert €1.3 billion of secured debt into equity, rather than the full €1.5 billion, so lenders lose less of their holdings.

Shareholders will be left with next to nothing either way, perhaps having less than 1% of the company after the recapitalization, according to Clement Genelot, analyst at Bryan Garnier & Co.

While Kretinsky is now in pole position, a deal must be hammered out with Casino. It must put the proposal forward to the French court that is overseeing talks with creditors to restructure its balance sheet.

If the Czech investor does take control of the retailer, that is where the hard work really starts. Last week’s profit warning, in which Casino said it expected full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to be below €300 million, down from the €440 million presented in a business plan late last month, underlines just how challenging the outlook is.

While Monoprix and Franprix are quality assets, the French retail sector is fiercely competitive, with significant privately owned players such as Auchan SpA and Leclerc SA, and many franchised operators, who make decisions based on their own narrow financial agendas, rather than on behalf of large corporates, whose aim is to protect their margins.

Given likely underinvestment in Casino’s assets, reflecting the fact that the company has been heavily indebted for many years, there is a question mark over whether Kretinsky’s €1.2 billion of equity will be enough to revitalize the company. Some €2 billion to €3 billion may be needed to turn around the retailer, according to Genelot. That likely means further asset sales, including holdings in Latin America and remaining non-core assets in France.

There is also the question of what happens to Rallye SA, the next company up in Naouri’s chain of control, which owns 52% of Casino. Rallye is also heavily indebted and entered safeguarding proceedings in 2019, giving it more time to clear its borrowings. It must make significant payments under the plan in 2025. Now it faces the additional challenge of Casino shares, one of its main assets, potentially being worth very little

While this looks like Naouri’s last spin, Kretinsky will soon have the most at stake.

