CrossFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The bank holding company posted revenue of $112.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

The bank, based in Leawood, Kansas, said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

CrossFirst shares have declined slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.24, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.