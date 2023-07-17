CrossFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. — LEAWOOD, Kan. — CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million.
CrossFirst shares have declined slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.24, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFB