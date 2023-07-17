Home Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. — LAFAYETTE, La. — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.8 million.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $43.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.8 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.3 million.
