Tens of thousands of demonstrators have returned to Israel’s streets, braving police batons and water cannons to protest the government’s renewed attempts to advance controversial judicial reforms. Emotions are raw: Demonstrators warn the country stands on the brink of dictatorship; government ministers liken them to terrorists. The unrest has frayed relations with the US and threatens to weaken and distract the security services just as tensions in the West Bank are rising and Iran inches closer to having a bomb.

The scenes are familiar, tragic — and entirely unnecessary. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled back once before to seek broader consensus on the proposed changes. For Israel’s sake, he ought to do so again.

In March, pressured by weeks of demonstrations — including some by military reservists — Netanyahu withdrew an earlier package of sweeping reforms and opened negotiations with the opposition. Those talks broke down last month. The government is now trying to re-introduce the changes on an individual basis, starting with a bill that would weaken the so-called reasonableness doctrine, under which the Supreme Court can strike down certain executive-branch decisions and appointments. Proponents hope to pass the legislation by the end of the month.

The reasonableness standard is a common-law principle that allows courts to overrule government decisions deemed “extremely unreasonable” and irresponsible. Judges invoked the standard in January, when they rejected the appointment of one of Netanyahu’s allies to the cabinet because of his criminal record. While the current bill doesn’t eliminate the doctrine entirely, it exempts decisions made by elected officials.

Critics say that would invite corruption and expose citizens to arbitrary decision-making. They also fear the bill is a precursor to more dramatic changes, giving the government control over appointing judges and allowing parliament to override judicial reviews of legislation.

Given the sensitivity of such reforms, the prudent course for Netanyahu would’ve been to find a consensus with the opposition before moving forward. That didn’t happen. Now, reservists from key units are again threatening not to report for duty if the government doesn’t back down. Influential tech entrepreneurs have vowed to fund more demonstrations. Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron has warned that continued uncertainty will “have notable economic costs.”

Worse, it undermines Israel’s ability to respond to bigger threats. The military says its two-day sweep of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank degraded the capabilities of terrorist networks, but those gains are unlikely to last. The incursion left 12 dead and dozens injured, caused severe damage to homes and roads, triggered widespread protests, and left Palestinian terrorist groups vowing revenge. Israel has every right to preserve its security. But excessive force, and a renewed spiral of violence, will only make that task more difficult. Combined with needless civil strife, it will hinder the government’s ability to make progress on much of anything, not least a lasting peace deal.

Netanyahu now finds himself juggling two crises at once. He has long sold himself to voters as the leader best equipped to preserve Israel’s security. Instead he is once again endangering the country’s social cohesion and emboldening its enemies. It’s not too late for the prime minister to pull back.

