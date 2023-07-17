Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“They wanted a person of color,” or its cousin: “No one wants to hire a White guy right now.” Such rejoinders are casually asserted as, and often accepted to be, fact these days: Being a White man, they claim, makes it harder to get hired, especially in elite positions. Since the Supreme Court ruling curtailing the use of race in university admissions, corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are being targeted as discriminatory.

Labor market data, however, supports the opposite conclusion: White men have every advantage.

The easiest way to see this is in the unemployment numbers for White and Black men across different levels of education. As a rule, unemployment falls as education levels rise. Last month, the jobless rate for workers who did not complete high school was 6%, but it was 2% for those with an advanced degree.

Dig deeper though and you’ll find that Black men don’t accrue the same advantage from education as their White peers. Instead, a step-behind rule applies: Black men have the unemployment rate of White men a tier beneath them educationally. As in, the labor market treats Black men with a college degree the same as White men without one.

Compare White men who did not finish high school with Black men who did. Through the 1980s, White male high school dropouts had a lower unemployment rate than Black men who finished high school. Since the 1990s, the two groups have had similar unemployment rates.

This gap persists for men with more education as well. Black men with an advanced degree — such as in law, medicine or business — historically had higher unemployment rates than White men with just a bachelor’s to their name. The difference has closed over the past five years, though that’s hardly a victory considering Black men still have a much harder time finding jobs than their similarly highly educated White counterparts.

For decades, economists have relied on audit studies to estimate racial discrimination in the labor market. Identical resumes are sent in response to a job application, with some small feature varied. The callback response differential is attributed to that small feature. Such studies are highly regarded in their methodological rigor and are considered as close to a controlled experiment as economists can get.

And they are highly consistent. Looking back decades, it’s been twice as hard to get a resume response if you had a Black-sounding name, like Lakisha or Jamal, than if you had a White-sounding name, like Emily or Greg. Such discrimination is not limited to the bottom or top of the labor market, either. Audit studies have concluded that among those with less education, White men with a criminal record are more likely to be called back for a job than a Black man without one. At the same time, White graduates from flagship public schools are as likely to get a callback as Black graduates from elite schools like Harvard or Stanford.

The pandemic’s labor market upheaval and a sharpened focus on racial inequities worked in 2020 in favor of White and Black women applying for jobs as accountants, one recent study found. But even here, bias against Black men persisted.

The throughline is clear: Black men are discriminated against in hiring, they have higher unemployment as a result.

Labor economists predict these facts combine to produce “occupational crowding” — the sorting of Black workers into jobs they are overqualified for and, as a corollary, underrepresentation in high-wage occupations.

Even in 2021, after widespread corporate commitments to diversity in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, White men, on average, made up 58% of senior officers and managers across major industries, White women were at 25%, while Black men and women each had 2% representation.

Higher unemployment, discrimination in hiring, underrepresentation in high paying jobs — all of these contribute to the pay gap that persists between White and Black workers, which is a staggering 20% among the college-educated.

The difference between White and Black men offers some of the starkest comparisons, but similar dynamics play out for other workers of color to some degree, with a similar result: the labor market does not treat all workers equally.

Where does that leave the White men who feel, or are even told, that they have been passed over in hiring?

Start with the empathy that one should extend to any job seeker — it’s hard to not get a job you wanted.

Labor market data offers cold comfort beyond that, meeting the claim that White men are passed over for jobs with evidence for deep skepticism. And if they were passed over, occupational crowding and persistent pay gaps serve as a reminder that the candidate of color may have been some combination of more qualified and lower paid.

Even taken on face value, though, a passed over White man may not signify the direction of racial bias one might immediately assume. The context for picking a person of color — to elevate someone from an underrepresented group — is just that, a marker of underrepresentation. Passing over a qualified White male candidate for diversity’s sake necessitates that White men were overrepresented in the first place. It’s another data point of how deeply the labor market disadvantages workers of color, even as it leaves some White men holding the short straw.

The problem with passing over a qualified White man is that it’s a last-ditch effort, a grasp for a quick fix for a truly incredible and pervasive problem. And it illustrates why this problem — which is a distortionary inefficiency in our labor market — hurts all of us in the end.

