San Francisco has been having a tough decade so far. As of a year ago (the most recent numbers available from the Census Bureau), its estimated population was down 7.5% from April 2020, the sharpest drop of any US city over that period. Downtown activity, as measured from mobile phone use, was 68% below pre-pandemic levels as of this spring, again the biggest decline among American cities. Downtown commercial real estate values have fallen by as much as 80%, with owners of several big properties simply walking away rather than continuing with loan payments.

With the city — or at least some areas near downtown — also becoming a byword for crime and disorder, it’s probably inevitable that some have begun labeling San Francisco the next Detroit. Detroit is the great case study in American urban decline, losing population every decade since 1950 and going from the country’s most affluent large city in 1949 to one of the poorest. San Francisco is now the country’s most affluent large city, or at least was a couple of years ago. Its population has started to fall. Could history be about to repeat itself?

The simple answer is no. History never repeats itself exactly, and in this case many of the particulars don’t match. San Francisco was an iconic, important city long before the tech boom that transformed and tested it over the past quarter century, not a place defined by its dominant industry as Detroit was and still is. Its physical reality is one not of post-industrial grit but of some of the world’s most spectacular urban scenery. Its crime problems are real but generally not deadly (that is, its homicide rate remains on the low end for a large American city). And the racial dynamics at the heart of so many of Detroit’s ills are, well, certainly not San Francisco’s racial dynamics.

Still, San Francisco truly is in crisis right now, and Detroit really was top of the heap 75 years ago. Several more parallels jumped out as I read New York University historian Thomas Sugrue’s 1996 classic, The Origins of the Urban Crisis: Race and Inequality in Postwar Detroit. A once-freewheeling, startup-driven industry maturing, consolidating and dispersing its jobs around the country and world? Check. A huge economic gap between those able to get good jobs in that industry and everyone else? Check. High taxes and labor costs relative to other regions? Check. A housing crisis driven in part by current residents’ desire to maintain “neighborhood character”? Check.

In the 1950 US Census, Detroit’s population hit a record of 1.85 million, up 14% from a decade earlier, making it the country’s fifth-largest city. The Census takers also found Detroit’s median household income for the previous year to be the highest of any large US city and that of its three-county metropolitan area to be the highest among the nation’s large metro areas.

It was all downhill from there. Detroit’s products continued to transform the nation and world, and it wasn’t really seen by outsiders as a city in big trouble until the late 1960s. But its population began a long decline, falling 9.7% in the 1950s (it is now 620,000, about a third of its 1950 peak). The initial exodus was white flight to the suburbs, not people leaving the area entirely, and Detroit’s metro-area population continued to grow briskly. The area began to slide down the income rankings, though, dropping as of 1959 behind metropolitan Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Washington, as well as large swaths of Connecticut and New Jersey.(1)

What happened? Big automakers began to move production out of Detroit in search of lower labor costs and enough land to build the huge single-story factories that were becoming the norm. They also automated many jobs, while smaller automakers that couldn’t afford such investments went belly up. And while Detroit’s factories had been temporarily converted to military production during World War II, companies there failed to take advantage of the Cold War defense spending boom that followed. Manufacturing employment in the city fell from 338,400 in 1947 to 204,400 in 1958. It’s about 25,000 now.

These job cutbacks hit hardest at the low end of the seniority scale, which in Detroit tended to mean Black workers who had streamed into the city from the South when World War II labor shortages opened new opportunities. In 1960, the Black unemployment rate in Detroit was 18.2%, compared with 7.6% overall. Black Detroiters were also crammed into a few old, decaying neighborhoods, with attempts by Black homebuyers to move into nicer areas met with protests and often violence. Opposition to integration was a winning strategy for White politicians. “Mayor Jeffries is Against Mixed Housing” proclaimed a reelection poster for Republican Francis Jeffries in 1945. “I have tried to safeguard your neighborhoods in the character in which you, their residents, have developed them.” As such barriers began to fall in the city in the 1950s and 1960s, they were reestablished in stronger form by Detroit’s suburbs.

Sugrue’s thesis is that this combination of industrial reorganization and racial polarization put Detroit on a path of conflict and decline that, by the time riots rocked the city in 1967 — often cited as the beginning of its troubles — it would have been awfully hard for anyone in Detroit to reverse. Given that other Rust Belt manufacturing cities near the top of the most-affluent rankings in 1949 suffered similar, if less spectacular, collapses in population and wealth, that sounds about right.

What does it tell us about San Francisco? The current most-affluent rankings are dominated by metropolitan areas with lots of tech jobs. The adjacent and inextricably interlinked San Jose and San Francisco areas — Silicon Valley, broadly defined — lead the way, and all the other areas in the top 15 except Honolulu, Baltimore and Minneapolis are on Brookings Metro’s employment-growth-based lists of tech “superstars” and “rising stars.”(2)

If tech is headed for the kind of consolidation and dispersion that the auto industry experienced from 1950 onward, these cities could be in trouble, especially the most expensive among them. “Any place that is heavily dependent on a single industry, whether autos in Detroit, steel in Pittsburgh and Gary, or big tech in San Francisco risks serious disruption when industries restructure,” historian Sugrue responded in an email when I asked him about this.

By this point “tech” isn’t so much an industry as a set of attitudes and capabilities (one of the most successful San Francisco-area tech companies of recent years is an automaker), and specific Silicon Valley tech sectors have consolidated and dispersed in the past without doing lasting damage to the region’s economy because new growth sectors emerged. An artificial-intelligence boom centered in San Francisco proper is showing some signs of becoming the Next Big Thing, with the San Jose-San Francisco area’s share of US venture capital investment back up above 40% so far this year after falling to 22% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Then again, the huge resources needed to make AI advances could mean existing tech giants will dominate as the Big Three automakers did after 1950, and those AI advances could wipe out lots of good jobs.

Whatever eventually happens on that front, San Francisco is facing a commercial real estate crisis now because so few people are coming into the office. Tech firms and their employees embraced remote work with great enthusiasm during the pandemic, and while the giant companies based closer to San Jose are now mandating at least a partial return to the office, many smaller ones based in San Francisco are not. If people with means keep wanting to live in the city, this won’t be an insurmountable problem — residential development was already encroaching on downtown before the pandemic; more of it could bring life back to what have become awfully quiet streets. But the abandonment of downtown by office workers has allowed long-standing problems with homelessness, drug use and property crime on its fringes to worsen, making it a much less attractive place to live.

It is this public misery and disorder that people who talk about San Francisco being the next Detroit are referring to. Most are conservatives or disaffected liberals who blame the city’s progressive politicians for its problems. I have some sympathy with these arguments, especially when one considers that in San Francisco politics, the label “progressive” often paradoxically denotes opposition to change. But I struggle to see this as akin to what happened in Detroit, where crime rose as a growing Black population was first packed into slums and denied job opportunities, then handed the keys to the city after much or even most of the economic activity had already left. San Francisco’s leaders have made some bad choices, many of which can be reversed; by the time Coleman Young took office as Detroit’s first Black mayor in 1974, there weren’t many good choices left.

The worst of the bad choices in San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area has been the decision, made in the 1970s, to more or less stop building housing. In Detroit, White residents fought tooth and nail to keep Black families from moving into their neighborhoods. In San Francisco and environs, residents fought to keep out new development, especially multifamily housing. That’s not exactly the same, and when I tried this parallel out on Sugrue he stressed that “it’s harder to compare the origins of the housing crises in Detroit and San Francisco.” Still, the decline in San Francisco’s Black population from 13.4% of the total in 1970 to just 5.7% in 2021, while the opposite of what happened in Detroit, is a sign that something has gone very wrong. “It’s clear worldwide that the health of cities in the short and long run is dependent on good quality, affordable housing,” Sugrue wrote. “The lack of housing options for working-class and middle-class residents will strangle a city economically over time.”

The housing shortage is not just a San Francisco problem. The San Jose metro area has the country’s highest housing prices, according to Zillow, followed among large metro areas by San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles. In response, state elected officials in California have turned strongly pro-development over the past few years, although they still face resistance from their local counterparts and the courts.

San Francisco itself seems to be in the midst of a broader political course change of as yet uncertain destination. It faces falling tax revenue, but, unlike Detroit after the late 1960s, it does not have to contend with hostile suburbs or an unfavorable state and national political environment. California’s Legislature recently came through with public transportation aid that was crucial for the city, for example, and more may be on the way. Housing isn’t quite as expensive as it was, with the value of the typical house or condominium down 13% over the past year and rents up slightly over the past year but lower than before the pandemic. Data from location analytics firm Placer.ai indicate that the city probably gained a few inhabitants last year.

San Francisco has lots of nicknames. One that hasn’t gotten much use lately is “The City That Knows How,” bestowed by President William Howard Taft in 1911 in admiration for San Francisco’s quick rebirth after the earthquake and fire of 1906. For the past few years, the city really hasn’t known how. But it’s not too late to relearn.

(1) The metropolitan area definitions were a lot different in 1959 than 1949, with Stamford and Norwalk, Connecticut, and Paterson and Newark, New Jersey, all treated as free-standing metropolitan areas. Metro Stamford and Norwalk ranked first and second in both per-capita and median family income; metro Detroit ranked 34th and 23rd, respectively. Median household income was not reported.

(2) The Census Bureau also has estimates from its annual American Community Survey for just 2021, but they’re much less reliable so I’ve chosen to use the five-year averages. Income statistics from the 2020 decennial census have not been released.

