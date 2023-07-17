Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Soho House, the trendy network of private clubs for the cool and prosperous, is coming to Mexico City. And while exclusivity is part of its appeal — maybe even the whole idea — the club’s Mexico City outpost will sorely test its value proposition. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Don’t get me wrong: I am sure Mexico City’s Soho House, its first to be located in Latin America, will be spectacular. It’s not scheduled to open until September, but I can report that it has a pretty edgy address, in a renovated baroque building in the historic neighborhood of Juárez.

The challenge for Mexico City’s Soho House is the same as for the Mexican economy as a whole: the seemingly unstoppable super peso. While it represents a vote of confidence in Mexico, it can also wreak havoc on sectors of the economy most exposed to international competition.

Mexico’s currency, which has surged about 40% in the last several years, hugely increases the cost of Soho House membership in dollar terms. Of the club’s 40-plus locations worldwide, only the “Little Beach House” in Malibu, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, is more expensive.

Annual membership in Mexico City’s Soho House will cost 47,000 pesos, which translates to about $2,727 — slightly more than members pay in New York, and almost double what they shell out at the original Soho House in London. And this isn’t just an emerging-market premium: In Istanbul, the annual membership works out to $1,692.(1)

This isn’t Soho House’s fault: Sharp currency movements tend to produce these distortions, and they can be exacerbated by variations in local costs and customer demand. But there is anecdotal evidence that the peso is too strong. A Big Mac in Mexico City, for example, costs 89 pesos, which at current exchange rates is the equivalent of $5.27. That’s almost as much as the US price of $5.36 listed in this year’s Big Mac index, published by the Economist magazine, and means the peso is overvalued when adjusted for purchasing power.

Soho House shrugs off the impact of these fluctuations. “We’re very consistent with what we charge across the globe,” says Jarrett Stuhl, Soho House’s chief operating officer for the Americas. The company is “not concerned about the exchange as it comes over. We want to focus on doing what’s right locally here in the market, and what the market can afford.”

Granted, the super peso has not yet had a big impact on the overall economy, which is expected to grow close to 3% again this year. Mexico’s exports go mainly to the US, so the currency-driven loss of competitiveness could take longer to become apparent.

But prices will adjust to the new exchange rate over the coming months, making Mexican exports more expensive compared to those of other countries, says Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero BASE in Monterrey. And the effect of the super peso is already apparent in industries such as tourism: International air arrivals grew just 1.1% in May compared to the previous year.

Definitive forecasts of where the peso is headed are hard to come by. Oxford Economics says it is overvalued by “at least” 20% and predicts a drop, as do many other forecasters. There are several cyclical factors that could dent the peso’s allure, including a recession in the US, which obviously would hurt demand for Mexican products and tourist services, and a narrowing of the current 600 basis-point interest-rate gap between Mexico and its northern neighbor.

At the same time, there seems to be something more fundamental supporting the peso: Mexico is in vogue these days. It’s no accident Soho House chose Mexico City. “Everything sort of comes and stems from here,” says Stuhl, citing the city’s business and cultural community. “The saying that I’ve heard over the years is, you get Mexico City right, you’ll get the rest of Latin America correct.”

Despite its security crisis, less-than-steadfast commitment to rule of law and social problems, Mexico is becoming ever more integrated to the US economy, becoming its No. 1 supplier — and increasingly appealing to foreign investors. A recent survey put Mexico as the top destination for expats in 2023. Accelerating remittances flows (to the tune of almost $61 billion in the past 12 months) and faster-than-expected growth are also other sources of support.

As Goldman Sachs notes in a recent report, the peso can be increasingly overvalued and nonetheless remain “misvalued for substantial periods of time” given changes in global trading patterns. In a theoretical exercise, Goldman’s Teresa Alves used previous instances of peso mispricing to assess the current overvaluation and found that in a “moderate” misvalue scenario, the Mexican peso could reach 16.6 to the dollar, and in a more extreme scenario, it could trade as low as 15.1 — a level not seen in almost a decade.

If that comes to pass, a Soho House Mexico City membership may not look like such a bad deal after all. Of course, I would want to see it for myself, and ideally to compare its amenities to those of the Little Beach House in Malibu. I promise to report back.

(1) Comparison based on Soho House’s pricing website, taking annual cost for access to a single house and using June averages for relevant foreign currencies. Founders and those under 27 get a discount. For a membership in Mexico City, there is an additional one-time introduction fee of 20,500 pesos.

